Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Has Lowered By $423,940 Its Mastercard (MA) Position; 8X8 Has 1.31 Sentiment

8X8 Inc (EGHT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.17, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 80 hedge funds increased or started new positions, while 61 cut down and sold holdings in 8X8 Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 79.42 million shares, up from 68.01 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding 8X8 Inc in top ten positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 44 Increased: 56 New Position: 24.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased Mastercard Inc (MA) stake by 1.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold 1,804 shares as Mastercard Inc (MA)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd holds 90,156 shares with $21.23M value, down from 91,960 last quarter. Mastercard Inc now has $278.36B valuation. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $274.36. About 2.63M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: New Revenue Recognition Rules and Acquisitions Contributed 4 Percentage Points to Rev Growth; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents $6.89 Billion; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 19/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 25/03/2018 – Move Over, Mastercard. Upstarts Gain in Hot India Payments Space; 22/03/2018 – Mastercard Foundation to spend $100m in Rwanda to help create jobs; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q EPS $1.41

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. On Wednesday, July 31 the insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560. 1,735 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares with value of $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K. The insider Mastercard Foundation sold $4.22 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 15 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard has $32400 highest and $235 lowest target. $278’s average target is 1.33% above currents $274.36 stock price. Mastercard had 25 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $31000 target in Friday, July 19 report. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Monday, May 6 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, April 26. The company was maintained on Monday, April 1 by Deutsche Bank. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Citigroup. Stephens maintained the shares of MA in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Oppenheimer. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) stake by 2,609 shares to 5,640 valued at $1.62M in 2019Q1. It also upped Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL) stake by 53,970 shares and now owns 67,270 shares. Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) was raised too.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $98,872 activity.

The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $24.81. About 475,003 shares traded. 8×8, Inc. (EGHT) has risen 21.76% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EGHT News: 16/03/2018 – 8X8 INC EGHT.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Loss/Shr 14c; 25/04/2018 – Springer Nature sets price range for Frankfurt flotation; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC – SEES FY 2019 SERVICE REVENUE IN THE RANGE OF $333 MILLION TO $338 MILLION, REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 19% TO 21% YEAR-OVER-YEAR INCREASE; 13/03/2018 CFO Genovese Gifts 224 Of 8×8 Inc; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Loss $13.3M; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC EGHT.N – EXCLUDING DXI REVENUE, SEES 2019 SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH IN THE RANGE OF 21% TO 22%; 15/05/2018 – 8X8 ACQUIRES MARIANAIQ TO STRENGTHEN Al CAPABILITIES FOR ENTERPRISE COMMUNICATIONS; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC – SEES 2019 TOTAL REVENUE IN THE RANGE OF $347 MILLION TO $352 MILLION, REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 17% TO 19% YEAR-OVER-YEAR INCREASE; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c

Contour Asset Management Llc holds 3.73% of its portfolio in 8×8, Inc. for 2.58 million shares. Lyon Street Capital Llc owns 38,602 shares or 2.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Portolan Capital Management Llc has 1.61% invested in the company for 776,035 shares. The Connecticut-based Pier Capital Llc has invested 1.03% in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 1.71 million shares.

8×8, Inc. provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions for small and medium businesses, mid-market, and distributed enterprises worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.46 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Americas and Europe. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s pure-cloud offering combines voice, conferencing, messaging, and video with integrated workflows and big data analytics on a single platform.