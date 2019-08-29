Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Has Lifted Its Stake in Cintas (CTAS) by $2.73 Million; As Itron (ITRI) Share Value Rose, Robecosam Ag Has Lowered Holding by $3.77 Million

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 90.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd bought 13,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 28,435 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.75 million, up from 14,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $264.22. About 51,658 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid `Spotty Potties’; 15/05/2018 – Cintas Adds to Zero Waste Achievements with TRUE Certification at Dallas Distribution Center; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.57B; 12/04/2018 – One Week Left to Vote in 2018 Cintas Janitor of the Year Contest; 24/05/2018 – Cintas at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation No, 2 – 05/31/2018; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Corporation Selected as Inaugural Recipient of Evoqua Water Sustainability Award; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Rev $1.625B-$1.645B

Robecosam Ag decreased its stake in Itron Inc (ITRI) by 22.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag sold 82,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.93% . The institutional investor held 286,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.34M, down from 368,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Itron Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $68.57. About 28,811 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has risen 4.20% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 08/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light Expands Work with ltron with Gen5 Network Upgrade; 22/03/2018 – Utilidata and ltron Join Forces to Modernize Electric Grid; 22/03/2018 – Utilidata and Itron Join Forces to Modernize Electric Grid; 04/04/2018 – NORTHWESTERN ENERGY SIGNS CONTRACT WITH ITRON TO MODERNIZE ENER; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Rev $607.2M; 15/05/2018 – Itron to Monitor Electric System in New Zealand; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Loss $145.7M; 05/04/2018 – Itron to Modernize Water Infrastructure in Arkansas with Smart Meter Migration; 28/03/2018 – Itron Collaborates with sonnen to Add Battery Storage to its Distributed Energy Management and Demand Response Solutions; 22/05/2018 – ltron to Provide Nationwide Smart Grid Solution for Jamaica

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $538.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 21,300 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $1.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) by 3,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,285 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

More notable recent Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cintas Earnings: CTAS Stock Surges as Profit Gains Nearly 20% – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dover’s New InviroPak Solution to Cut Costs for Food Retailers – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cintas Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on March 20, 2019. More interesting news about Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors React To Cintas Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CTAS) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “First Week of April 18th Options Trading For Cintas (CTAS) – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arcadia Mngmt Corporation Mi holds 0.09% or 1,600 shares in its portfolio. Barr E S And invested 0.02% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). 22,400 were reported by Dana Inv Advisors Inc. Legal & General Group Inc Public Ltd Company has invested 0.07% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Albion Ut reported 0.54% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Fuller Thaler Asset Management Incorporated owns 0.04% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 16,898 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 19,164 shares. Los Angeles And Equity Research has 0.32% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Sun Life owns 0.01% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 144 shares. Weik Mgmt owns 12,335 shares or 1.22% of their US portfolio. Eventide Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 111,000 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Co Ltd reported 0.02% stake. First Tru Advsrs LP has 0.05% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 3,781 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.05% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) or 4,500 shares.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 16 insider sales for $33.89 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.77, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold ITRI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 35.05 million shares or 1.75% less from 35.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Capital Advisors Lc reported 90 shares. Alps invested in 27,701 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsrs holds 30,963 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 43,354 were reported by Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Firsthand Management Inc accumulated 5,565 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 9,606 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 31,275 shares. Moreover, Legal & General Pcl has 0% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 87,831 shares. Piedmont Advsrs reported 8,451 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Lc invested in 0.18% or 162,373 shares. Amp Capital Investors has invested 0% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 10,792 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 23,348 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI).

More notable recent Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/06/2019: TDG,ITRI,EVBG – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Box (BOX) Reports Breakeven Q2 Earnings, Beats on Revenues – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Surprising Analyst 12-Month Target For IYJ – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, Beyond Meat, Bio-Rad, Dell, HP, Jumia, Nabriva, PG&E, Salesforce, Sarepta and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.