Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Has Increased Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake; 8X8 Has 1.31 Sentiment

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 15.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd acquired 3,283 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd holds 24,481 shares with $2.55 million value, up from 21,198 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $299.18B valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $122.17. About 6.64 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 13/03/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE RESOLVES CREST® WHITESTRIPS PATENT; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Derek Jeter’s Players’ Tribune expands into Europe; 24/05/2018 – KALB 5: Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most lmpossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q EPS 95c; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA AS CFO; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS DOESN’T KNOW ROOT CAUSE OF PG ACCIDENT; 20/04/2018 – Bank of America downgrades Procter & Gamble on ‘longer lasting’ challenges; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards

8X8 Inc (EGHT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.17, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 80 institutional investors increased and started new equity positions, while 61 reduced and sold their stock positions in 8X8 Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 79.42 million shares, up from 68.01 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding 8X8 Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 44 Increased: 56 New Position: 24.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) stake by 2,500 shares to 4,793 valued at $765,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 18,538 shares and now owns 130,238 shares. Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Procter & Gamble has $12900 highest and $10600 lowest target. $118’s average target is -3.41% below currents $122.17 stock price. Procter & Gamble had 10 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Friday, June 28. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $12500 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, March 29 report. Wells Fargo upgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Monday, April 8. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $115 target. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of PG in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Monday, June 17. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 24.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 40,023 are held by Old Dominion Capital Management Inc. First City Cap Mgmt reported 24,083 shares stake. Earnest Ptnrs Llc reported 1,200 shares stake. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation holds 23,968 shares. M&T Retail Bank stated it has 0.97% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Invest House Ltd Com owns 44,820 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Birch Hill Advsr Limited Liability reported 322,279 shares. Clean Yield has invested 2.08% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Diligent Investors Llc holds 19,732 shares. New York-based Loews Corporation has invested 0.01% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cap International Sarl accumulated 12,745 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advisors reported 0.37% stake. Moreover, Iron Financial Limited has 0.32% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bellecapital Limited holds 0.36% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 5,390 shares. Marathon Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 2.53% stake.

The stock decreased 3.33% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $22.61. About 1.05M shares traded. 8×8, Inc. (EGHT) has risen 21.76% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EGHT News: 19/04/2018 – DJ 8×8 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGHT); 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC EGHT.N – EXCLUDING DXI REVENUE, SEES 2019 SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH IN THE RANGE OF 21% TO 22%; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC – SEES FY 2019 SERVICE REVENUE IN THE RANGE OF $333 MILLION TO $338 MILLION, REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 19% TO 21% YEAR-OVER-YEAR INCREASE; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q REV. $79.3M, EST. $76.8M; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Rev $79.3M; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3C, EST. $0; 15/05/2018 – 8X8 INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF ACQUISITION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 13/03/2018 CFO Genovese Gifts 224 Of 8×8 Inc; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC – SEES 2019 TOTAL REVENUE IN THE RANGE OF $347 MILLION TO $352 MILLION, REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 17% TO 19% YEAR-OVER-YEAR INCREASE; 21/05/2018 – 8×8, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Analysts await 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.30 earnings per share, down 100.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. After $-0.29 actual earnings per share reported by 8×8, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% negative EPS growth.

Contour Asset Management Llc holds 3.73% of its portfolio in 8×8, Inc. for 2.58 million shares. Lyon Street Capital Llc owns 38,602 shares or 2.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Portolan Capital Management Llc has 1.61% invested in the company for 776,035 shares. The Connecticut-based Pier Capital Llc has invested 1.03% in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 1.71 million shares.

8×8, Inc. provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions for small and medium businesses, mid-market, and distributed enterprises worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.33 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Americas and Europe. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s pure-cloud offering combines voice, conferencing, messaging, and video with integrated workflows and big data analytics on a single platform.