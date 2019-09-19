Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Has Increased Its At&T (T) Stake by $636,306 as Stock Price Rose; Oracle (ORCL) Shares Rose While Bloombergsen Lowered Its Holding

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 81.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd bought 19,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 42,820 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44M, up from 23,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $270.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $37.07. About 1.59 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 13/03/2018 – AT&T rejects DOJ’s fee-hike claim; 11/05/2018 – White House: AT&T’s payments to lawyer Michael Cohen ‘the definition of draining the swamp’; 09/05/2018 – US News: AT&T Payments to Trump Lawyer More Than Reported; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Makes Final Pitch to Judge to Block AT&T’s Time Warner Deal; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT; 16/05/2018 – Novartis top lawyer exits over Trump attorney deal ‘mistake’; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – EXPECTS TO LAUNCH PREMIUM STREAMING EXPERIENCE THAT WILL COMPETE WITH TRADITIONAL LINEAR TV PRODUCTS FOR IN-HOME USE; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: Lawyers battle over evidence in AT&T-Time Warner suit; 11/04/2018 – Economist tells U.S. judge AT&T-Time Warner deal would harm consumers; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring

Bloombergsen Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloombergsen Inc analyzed 34,087 shares as the company's stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 1.42M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $80.47 million, down from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloombergsen Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $175.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $52.69. About 307,379 shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Oracle EPS in-line, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha" on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Did You Miss Oracle's (NYSE:ORCL) 38% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance" published on May 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Oracle, Box team on cloud content – Seeking Alpha" on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Oracle: Two Steps Forward, One Step Back – Seeking Alpha" published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 184,250 were accumulated by Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership. First Quadrant LP Ca, a California-based fund reported 264,165 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Lc invested 1.52% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Epoch Inv owns 228,374 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, James Investment Incorporated has 0% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 1,117 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Cannell Peter B has invested 0.02% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Duff And Phelps Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Brown Advisory owns 226,441 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 6,250 were accumulated by Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora. Puzo Michael J reported 14,950 shares. Creative Planning invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Westwood Group Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 84,756 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Co Ma holds 4,399 shares. Wagner Bowman Corp holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 25,568 shares.

Bloombergsen Inc, which manages about $1.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 9,983 shares to 450,710 shares, valued at $60.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colliers Intl Group Inc by 53,377 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.42M shares, and has risen its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 14,816 shares. Parsons Capital Ri, Rhode Island-based fund reported 125,179 shares. Swedbank has invested 0.23% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Northstar Gp reported 0.42% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Tradewinds Cap Limited Liability Company owns 6,301 shares. Cim Invest Mangement invested 0.72% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv holds 0.01% or 285 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Communications Ltd accumulated 280,214 shares. Apg Asset Nv holds 7.98M shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 1.59M shares or 0.93% of the stock. First Commonwealth Pa holds 48,711 shares. Daiwa Securities Group Inc Inc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Schaller Inv Group Inc owns 7,213 shares. Letko Brosseau & holds 5.78 million shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Llc owns 383,046 shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio.