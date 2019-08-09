Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Has Increased By $537,572 Its Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Position; Jabil Circuit (JBL)’s Sentiment Is 0.82

Jabil Circuit Inc (JBL) investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.20, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 110 investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 134 reduced and sold positions in Jabil Circuit Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 143.07 million shares, up from 136.01 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Jabil Circuit Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 3 to 1 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 112 Increased: 71 New Position: 39.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased Seattle Genetics Inc (SGEN) stake by 24.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd acquired 7,364 shares as Seattle Genetics Inc (SGEN)’s stock rose 13.00%. The Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd holds 37,391 shares with $2.74M value, up from 30,027 last quarter. Seattle Genetics Inc now has $12.46B valuation. The stock increased 3.03% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $77.07. About 460,642 shares traded. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 8.86% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 17/05/2018 – Seattle Genetics Announces Data Presentations at 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting; 13/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – FDA hands Seattle Genetics its 5th OK for Adcetris. But can they actually sell it for frontline Hodgkin lymphoma?; 09/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS SEES COMPLETING ACQUISITION MARCH 9; 26/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics 1Q Rev $140.6M; 26/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics 1Q Loss $111.7M; 20/03/2018 – FDA Expands Approval of Adcetris for First-Line Treatment of Stage III or IV Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma in Combination With Chemotherapy; 26/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – COS ARE ALSO EVALUATING ENFORTUMAB VEDOTIN IN OTHER SOLID TUMORS, INCLUDING OVARIAN AND NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CARCINOMA; 21/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – ADC Therapeutics’ PBD-based anti-HER2 antibody drug conjugate terminated due to safety

More notable recent Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Misses Q2 EPS by 11c, Revenues Beat; Offers FY19 Revenue Guidance – StreetInsider.com” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/17/2019: SGEN,GHSI,IMRN – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Seattle Genetics -2.6% on 6M-share offering – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Announces Proposed 6M Share Public Offering of Common Stock – StreetInsider.com” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/24/2019: GHDX,EFII,EW,SGEN – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Seattle Genetics has $95 highest and $6400 lowest target. $81.80’s average target is 6.14% above currents $77.07 stock price. Seattle Genetics had 8 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by RBC Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of SGEN in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $90 target in Friday, April 5 report.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased Arris International Plc stake by 38,958 shares to 160,494 valued at $5.07M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 4,117 shares and now owns 13,985 shares. Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold SGEN shares while 75 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 157.61 million shares or 0.69% less from 158.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baillie Gifford And holds 0.54% or 6.68 million shares in its portfolio. Dnb Asset Management As holds 0% or 10,579 shares. 22,707 are held by Platinum Invest Management Limited. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 0.29% invested in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Tudor Inv Et Al holds 17,443 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Limited Com reported 9,514 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks has invested 0% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Raymond James holds 0% or 22,391 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd invested 0.02% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). 36,360 are held by Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp. Cornerstone Advsrs has 156 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Spectrum Mngmt Gru Inc has invested 0.01% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Fmr Limited Company invested in 0.01% or 965,561 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt owns 0.02% invested in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) for 39,805 shares. Regions holds 0% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) for 1,400 shares.

More notable recent Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These Fundamentals Make Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Jabil division teams up with AT&T to further develop grocery store robots – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Jabil: Traditional Research Misses This Long Idea – Seeking Alpha” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Should Like Jabil Inc.â€™s (NYSE:JBL) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Jabil Inc.’s (NYSE:JBL) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. holds 20.3% of its portfolio in Jabil Inc. for 19.09 million shares. Fairpointe Capital Llc owns 2.68 million shares or 2.37% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny has 1.72% invested in the company for 737,900 shares. The Germany-based Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh has invested 1.06% in the stock. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 279,970 shares.

Analysts await Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.63 per share. JBL’s profit will be $105.52 million for 10.41 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Jabil Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 146.43% EPS growth.

The stock increased 2.32% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $28.72. About 798,380 shares traded. Jabil Inc. (JBL) has risen 10.13% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.13% the S&P500. Some Historical JBL News: 22/03/2018 – GOPRO & JABIL REPORT GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & EQUIPMENT LICENSE; 25/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Beiersdorf, Jabil; 24/04/2018 – JABIL INC JBL.N – MICHAEL DASTOOR, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CONTROLLER WILL SUCCEED FORBES AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE SEPTEMBER 1, 2018; 22/03/2018 – GOPRO – JABIL TO LEVERAGE CO’S REFERENCE DESIGN, IP TO PRODUCE CAMERA LENS & SENSOR MODULES FOR INCORPORATION INTO GOPRO-APPROVED THIRD-PARTY PRODUCTS; 23/04/2018 – NCR CORP – ON APRIL 23, 2018, ENTERED INTO A MASTER SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH JABIL INC; 15/03/2018 – Jabil 2Q Adj EPS 66c; 15/05/2018 – Jabil Speeds Digital Transformations with Supply Chain Intelligence, Enhanced Procurement Solutions and New Radius Digital; 22/03/2018 – BAYLIN TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW AGREEMENT WILL EXPAND PRODUCTION TO JABIL’S OPERATIONS IN GUADALAJARA, MEXICO; 23/05/2018 – Jabil Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Jabil: Michael Dastoor Will Succeed Forbes as CFO, Effective Sept. 1

Jabil Inc. provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.39 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It has a 26.35 P/E ratio. It provides electronics design, production, and product management services.