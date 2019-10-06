Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Has Decreased Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) as Stock Price Rose; Equifax (EFX) Holder First Eagle Investment Management Lifted Its Position by $15.09 Million as Share Value Rose

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 27.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold 29,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 80,423 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.23 million, down from 110,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 6.80 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 11/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ lands in ‘Star Wars’ galaxy and cast puts drama behind; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid 16% More Than Disney for 21st Century Fox, Filing Shows; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely; 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ is Disney’s first direct-to-consumer initiative and part of its growing strategy to compete with the likes of Netflix and Hulu; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With the Walt Disney Co; 23/05/2018 – Comcast said Wednesday it is in “advanced stages of preparing” an all-cash offer for parts of Twenty-First Century Fox that the Rupert Murdoch company agreed to sell to Walt Disney; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS “NO INTEREST” IN RUNNING WPP; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Talks CBS-Viacom, Disney’s Offer for Sky (Video)

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 4263.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc bought 127,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The hedge fund held 130,916 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.51 million, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $138.04. About 723,127 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Resignation Result of Begor’s Appointment as CEO of Equifax Inc; 28/03/2018 – Equifax Names Mark Begor As Chief Executive Officer; 14/03/2018 – SEC accuses ex-Equifax executive of insider trading; 20/03/2018 – J.D. Byrider Applies Equifax lgnite™, Increases Auto Buyer Approvals by 10 Percent; 26/03/2018 – Equifax Launches NeuroDecision® Technology; 22/03/2018 – Equifax Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – BEGOR JOINS EQUIFAX FROM WARBURG PINCUS; 25/04/2018 – Equifax 1Q Adj EPS $1.43; 14/03/2018 – Insider Trading Charges Brought Against Former Equifax Employee — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – Survey: Americans Spent $1.4B on Credit Freeze Fees in Wake of Equifax Breach

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regentatlantic Cap Lc owns 131,150 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt owns 118,187 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. Sfmg Lc has 0.03% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1,581 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Corporation reported 908,955 shares. Highland Limited Partnership invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Stillwater Investment Ltd Liability Co has 1.04% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Yhb Investment Advsr Incorporated reported 2.04% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Nomura invested 0.19% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Schnieders Capital Mngmt Limited Com holds 2.63% or 47,970 shares in its portfolio. Citizens Northern has 1.88% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 24,211 shares. Parkwood Ltd holds 0.83% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 27,915 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Llc holds 0.58% or 93,987 shares in its portfolio. 4,710 are held by South Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corp. Sand Hill Glob Limited Liability Corp stated it has 52,819 shares. Natl Asset Mgmt owns 0.66% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 43,247 shares.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $572.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 19,282 shares to 42,820 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 27,246 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,121 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.96 billion for 30.16 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.