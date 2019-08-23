Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Has Decreased Msci (MSCI) Position by $511,434 as Stock Value Rose; Gmt Capital Has Boosted Centene Del (CNC) Stake

Gmt Capital Corp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp bought 311,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 959,020 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.92 million, up from 647,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $44.97. About 2.83M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 25/05/2018 – CENTENE’S WASHINGTON UNIT SELECTED FOR MEDICAID CONTRACT; 24/04/2018 – Centene Sees 2018 Rev $60.6B-$61.4B; 14/05/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Centene Corp; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 09/05/2018 – llliniCare Health Recognized with Two Platinum Awards from Decision Health for Outstanding Achievement in Healthcare; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.75 TO $7.15

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 2.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold 2,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 88,358 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.57M, down from 90,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $233.28. About 523,152 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 09/04/2018 – SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Goes Above 50D-MA; 17/04/2018 – ComStage ETF MSCI World UCITS ETF Closes Above 200D-MA; 20/05/2018 – MSCI to Add Over 200 Locally Listed Chinese Companies (Video); 05/04/2018 – AMUNDI ETF MSCI JAPAN UCITS ETF DR Above 50-D-MA: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Amundi Msci EM Asia UCITS ETF Closes Below 200-Day MA; 23/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Materials UCITS ETF Goes Below 200D-MA; 14/03/2018 – MSCI Launches 12 New China Indexes to Prepare Global Investors for Next Step of China A Inclusion Process; 16/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI China UCITS ETF Closes Above 50-D-MA; 05/04/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Materials UCITS ETF Above 200-D-MA; 09/03/2018 – UBS ETFs plc – MSCI Emerging Markets SF UCITS ETF Above 50-D-MA

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19B and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 380,700 shares to 2.51M shares, valued at $68.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX) by 208,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.51 million shares, and cut its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4.