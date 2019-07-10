Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Has Cut Mastercard (MA) Holding; Hexcel Has 1.27 Sentiment

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased Mastercard Inc (MA) stake by 1.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold 1,804 shares as Mastercard Inc (MA)’s stock rose 12.97%. The Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd holds 90,156 shares with $21.23 million value, down from 91,960 last quarter. Mastercard Inc now has $279.20B valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $273.34. About 2.25M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 16/04/2018 – FORMER USTR MIKE FROMAN IS SAID TO JOIN MASTERCARD: POLITICO; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard keeps options open on cryptocurrencies; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS DEFINITIVE AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: Charges Related to Interchange Rates in Europe; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 23/05/2018 – SIMEX (OTC:ARGB) introduces the Prepaid Black MasterCard; 17/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD XOXB.KL – CO HAS YET TO ENTER INTO ANY FORM OF AGREEMENT WITH MASTERCARD; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass

Hexcel Corp (HXL) investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 169 hedge funds increased and opened new holdings, while 133 reduced and sold equity positions in Hexcel Corp. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 72.54 million shares, down from 74.03 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Hexcel Corp in top ten holdings increased from 12 to 14 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 107 Increased: 100 New Position: 69.

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp holds 6.57% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation for 470,980 shares. Broad Run Investment Management Llc owns 1.81 million shares or 5.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Joho Capital Llc has 4.93% invested in the company for 423,053 shares. The North Carolina-based Triangle Securities Wealth Management has invested 4.93% in the stock. Timucuan Asset Management Inc Fl, a Florida-based fund reported 1.02 million shares.

Analysts await Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, up 18.67% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.75 per share. HXL’s profit will be $75.55 million for 22.72 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Hexcel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.95% EPS growth.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. The company has market cap of $6.87 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. It has a 24.71 P/E ratio. The Composite Materials segment makes and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycombs, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates used in various applications, including military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, transport, and other industrial applications.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 645 shares to 14,910 valued at $26.55M in 2019Q1. It also upped Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) stake by 5,291 shares and now owns 39,830 shares. Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) was raised too.

