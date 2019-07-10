Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Has Boosted Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Stake; Soros Fund Management Has Lowered Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding By $12.35 Million

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased Seattle Genetics Inc (SGEN) stake by 24.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd acquired 7,364 shares as Seattle Genetics Inc (SGEN)’s stock declined 6.32%. The Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd holds 37,391 shares with $2.74 million value, up from 30,027 last quarter. Seattle Genetics Inc now has $11.59B valuation. The stock increased 4.16% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $69.89. About 1.47M shares traded or 95.89% up from the average. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 11.13% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.70% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 20/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS: FDA APPROVES EXPANDED USE FOR ADCETRIS; 26/03/2018 – ASTELLAS & SEATTLE GENETICS GET BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION FOR EN; 15/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Appoints Dr. Alpna Seth to Board of Directors; 20/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT TARGET ACTION DATE MAY 1, 2018; 07/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Seattle Genetics, PBF Energy, Chipotle Mexican Grill, CIT Group Inc (DEL), PDL BioPharm; 10/04/2018 – Biotech group Genmab aims to own bigger share of new drug pipeline; 26/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics 1Q Loss $111.7M; 17/05/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS TO REPORT ENFORTUMAB VEDOTIN STUDY DATA; 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C, EST. LOSS/SHR 42C; 15/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Appoints Dr. Alpna Seth to Bd of Directors

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 58.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock declined 10.51%. The Soros Fund Management Llc holds 35,000 shares with $8.65M value, down from 85,000 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $233.78B valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $246. About 2.41M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – Top 3– #1 From drugmaker to drug manager: Ex-GSK chief Andrew Witty jumps to the helm of giant Optum $GSK $UNH; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – INCREASED OUTLOOK FOR 2018 NET EARNINGS TO RANGE OF $11.70 TO $11.95/SHARE AND ADJ NET EARNINGS OF $12.40 TO $12.65 PER SHARE; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO JOIN BIDS FOR ENVISION HEALTHCARE UNIT; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advanc; 13/04/2018 – Tenet’s complicated Conifer sale in second round; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Amil Receives Award for Improving Health Care Outcomes in Brazil; 16/05/2018 – Passport Adds Tahoe Resources, Exits UnitedHealth: 13F; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group announced a similar policy earlier this month; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN INTERESTED IN AMBULATORY SERVICES UNIT; 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Hemsley Was CEO Through August 31, Has Served as Executive Chairman Since September 1

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $2.19 million activity. $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III. BURKE RICHARD T sold $3.91 million worth of stock. Shares for $1.33M were sold by BALLARD WILLIAM C JR on Tuesday, January 22. WICHMANN DAVID S bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64 million.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why UnitedHealth Shares May Keep Moving Higher From Here – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Executives on the move at UnitedHealth Group – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Soros Fund Management Llc increased Spdr Series Trust (Call) (XOP) stake by 500,000 shares to 1.00M valued at $30.74M in 2019Q1. It also upped E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) stake by 50,000 shares and now owns 457,091 shares. Denbury Res Inc (NYSE:DNR) was raised too.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $3.47 earnings per share, up 10.51% or $0.33 from last year’s $3.14 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.30 billion for 17.72 P/E if the $3.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.73 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.97% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. UnitedHealth Group had 15 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 12. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report.

Among 4 analysts covering Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Seattle Genetics had 7 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, February 28. As per Friday, April 5, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets.

More notable recent Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Seattle Genetics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Peek Under The Hood: FEX Has 10% Upside – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cna Financial Corporation (CNA) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.63 million activity. SIEGALL CLAY B had sold 20,148 shares worth $1.31M on Friday, February 8.

