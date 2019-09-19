Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Has Boosted First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Stake; Mastercard (MA) Position Maintained by Cohen Klingenstein Llc

Cohen Klingenstein Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 130% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Klingenstein Llc bought 13,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 23,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.08M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Klingenstein Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $276.52. About 1.35M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD TESTING BLOCKCHAIN SETTLEMENT FOR THREE BANKS: CFO; 30/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – FORMER U.S. TRADE REPRESENTATIVE MICHAEL FROMAN WILL JOIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 27/04/2018 – Mastercard Nominates 14 Candidates for Election to Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – CPI Card Group’s Suite of Metal Card Solutions Earns Bronze Stevie® Award in 2018 American Business Awards®; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires former Obama Trade Rep to Promote Card Use; 16/04/2018 – MOVES-Mastercard taps former U.S. trade representative as strategic growth president; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q EPS $1.41; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard®; 25/03/2018 – Move Over, Mastercard. Upstarts Gain in Hot India Payments Space

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 5.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd bought 5,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 112,156 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.95M, up from 106,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $95.8. About 389,142 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 14/05/2018 – Wealth Managers Join First Republic in San Francisco and Boston; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC 1Q EPS $1.13; 24/05/2018 – First Republic Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 13 Days; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Lawyer Complained About Not Being Reimbursed for Paying Porn Star; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q EPS $1.13; 23/04/2018 – Leading Wealth Management Team Joins First Republic Private Wealth Management in Boston; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $115.5 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2017; 06/03/2018 – First Republic Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab, a Sweden-based fund reported 1.42 million shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 1.52% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 815,558 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns has 18,491 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Corp has 1.12% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Main Street Research Limited Liability Corporation reported 38,475 shares. Plancorp Ltd Co owns 1,027 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Hikari Power Limited accumulated 0.28% or 10,000 shares. 1.32M are held by Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Co. Cape Cod Five Cents Bank holds 11,326 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 84,094 shares. Natixis has 0.02% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Kempen Capital Nv holds 0.28% or 12,294 shares. Smith Moore & owns 2,068 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 1,855 were reported by Cwm Limited Liability Company.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. On Monday, August 12 DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,735 shares. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of stock.

Cohen Klingenstein Llc, which manages about $528.88M and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc by 20,318 shares to 69,951 shares, valued at $4.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 192,600 shares, and cut its stake in Laboratory Corp (NYSE:LH).

