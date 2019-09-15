Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Has Boosted By $636,306 Its At&T (T) Position; Synaptics (SYNA) Shorts Decreased By 8.43%

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) had a decrease of 8.43% in short interest. SYNA’s SI was 7.14M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 8.43% from 7.80M shares previously. With 661,200 avg volume, 11 days are for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)’s short sellers to cover SYNA’s short positions. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $39.06. About 320,232 shares traded. Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has declined 35.33% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SYNA News: 09/05/2018 – SYNAPTICS 3Q ADJ EPS 92C, EST. 91C; 16/05/2018 – Synaptics Clear ID Named Component of the Year by Society for Information Display; 09/05/2018 – Synaptics 3Q Adj EPS 92c; 02/04/2018 – Synaptics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – DJ Synaptics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYNA); 09/03/2018 Synaptics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Synaptics Clear ID Optical In-Display Fingerprint Sensors Featured on New Vivo X21 UD Smartphones; 05/04/2018 – Synaptics AudioSmart Far-Field Voice Featured on docomo Simple Mic Bluetooth Speaker

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased At&T Inc (T) stake by 81.92% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd acquired 19,282 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd holds 42,820 shares with $1.44 million value, up from 23,538 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $277.01B valuation. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 32.59M shares traded or 4.97% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 24/04/2018 – RadioResource: Boulder Lab Checks AT&T’s Work on FirstNet Rollout, Services; 14/05/2018 – Democratic senators demand answers from AT&T and Novartis about payments to Trump lawyer’s company; 19/03/2018 – AT&T MERGER TRIAL OPENS WITH CONFLICT OVER INTERNAL DOCUMENTS; 15/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q ADJ. EBITDA $12.44B, EST. $13.22B; REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO JOHN STEPHENS SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 17/04/2018 – AT&T subsidiary DirecTV asks to be dropped from antitrust case; 29/03/2018 – AT&T REPORTS CASH OFFERS FOR 4 SERIES OF NOTES FOR ALL HOLDERS; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO CONCLUDES MEDIA INDUSTRY CONFERENCE APPEARANCE; 16/05/2018 – Novartis top lawyer exits over Trump attorney deal ‘mistake’

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.29 billion. The firm offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products include ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on smartphones and tablets; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for entry-level smartphones; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in smartphones, tablets, notebook PCs, PC peripherals, and other applications.

More notable recent Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Synaptics, Skyworth Partner on Turnkey Android TV Media Streaming Solution Enabling Fast Time-to-Market for Pay TV Operators – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Synaptics Inc (SYNA) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Losing Lisa Su Would Be a Terrible for AMD (and AMD Stock) â€” But a Big Win for IBM – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Synaptics Announces Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – GlobeNewswire” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Synaptics (SYNA) in Focus: Stock Moves 5.4% Higher – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.1 in 2019Q1.

Among 7 analysts covering Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Synaptics has $45 highest and $2500 lowest target. $37's average target is -5.27% below currents $39.06 stock price.

Among 4 analysts covering AT&T (NYSE:T), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. AT&T has $4200 highest and $3500 lowest target. $37.25's average target is -1.74% below currents $37.91 stock price.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1.