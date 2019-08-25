Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Has Boosted By $2.73 Million Its Cintas (CTAS) Stake; Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS) Had 1 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Fortune Brands Home & Security has $53 highest and $44 lowest target. $48.50’s average target is -2.14% below currents $49.56 stock price. Fortune Brands Home & Security had 6 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, April 11 the stock rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Underweight”. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, March 18 report. See Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) latest ratings:

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased Cintas Corp (CTAS) stake by 90.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd acquired 13,500 shares as Cintas Corp (CTAS)’s stock rose 20.54%. The Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd holds 28,435 shares with $5.75M value, up from 14,935 last quarter. Cintas Corp now has $26.24B valuation. The stock decreased 3.21% or $8.48 during the last trading session, reaching $256.04. About 394,897 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 10/05/2018 – Bessemer Group Incorporated Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Net $302.1M; 12/04/2018 – One Week Left to Vote in 2018 Cintas Janitor of the Year Contest; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.27; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q EPS CONT OPS $2.66; 30/05/2018 – Cintas Joins Fortune 500 List; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday lmpact™ Program; 03/05/2018 – Cincinnati Custodian Sweeps Up National Cintas Janitor of the Year Title; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS $1.64-EPS $1.69; 06/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Muncie, IN With Highest Safety Designation

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. provides home and security products for use in residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. The company has market cap of $6.94 billion. It operates in four divisions: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. It has a 17.35 P/E ratio. The Cabinets segment makes custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

The stock decreased 5.11% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $49.56. About 1.05M shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBHS); 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q Net $75M; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 05/04/2018 – U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENTS SAYS SETS FINAL DUMPING DUTIES OF 97 PERCENT TO 244 PERCENT ON CHINESE TOOL CHEST IMPORTS, 327 PERCENT ON VIETNAMESE IMPORTS; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Sees 2018 Sales Growht 6% to 7%; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS: $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 25/04/2018 – Moen Inspires Consumers and Designers at New Design Center in Chicago’s Merchandise Mart; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.58 TO $3.70, EST. $3.62; 05/04/2018 U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT SAYS MAKES FINAL FINDING THAT TOOL CHESTS AND CABINETS FROM CHINA, VIETNAM ARE DUMPED IN U.S. MARKET

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. shares while 119 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 116.44 million shares or 1.22% less from 117.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 63,723 shares. Tradewinds Lc holds 600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Swiss National Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 472,900 shares. Fjarde Ap accumulated 58,048 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Suntrust Banks stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Ameritas reported 2,616 shares. Motco reported 0.02% stake. Principal Group owns 210,282 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Arvest Comml Bank Division invested in 1.12% or 341,032 shares. Td Asset Management Incorporated, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 43,370 shares. Numerixs Invest Tech reported 5,200 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp holds 0.1% or 9.51 million shares. Amp Limited reported 39,748 shares stake. Blair William And Il stated it has 32,061 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Among 4 analysts covering Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cintas has $24800 highest and $172 lowest target. $225.75’s average target is -11.83% below currents $256.04 stock price. Cintas had 7 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 22. Nomura maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $24800 target in Monday, July 22 report. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Wednesday, July 17 by Morgan Stanley. J.P. Morgan maintained Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) rating on Friday, March 22. J.P. Morgan has “Buy” rating and $235 target.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) stake by 1,804 shares to 90,156 valued at $21.23M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) stake by 7,400 shares and now owns 3,800 shares. Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prtn holds 15,284 shares. Barclays Public Limited has 102,493 shares. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 16,169 shares stake. Jaffetilchin Invest Ptnrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 1,212 shares. Fjarde Ap accumulated 0.06% or 24,228 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated has invested 1.06% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Gsa Capital Prtn Llp accumulated 2,646 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Aristotle Cap Ltd Com invested in 0.02% or 18,309 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Lc reported 409,863 shares. Wendell David Associates Inc reported 0.03% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). M Holdings Secs owns 1,240 shares. Cibc World Markets holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 36,130 shares. Smithfield Tru reported 0% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Principal Gru holds 0.02% or 130,079 shares. Us Commercial Bank De reported 78,013 shares.