Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Has Boosted By $1.92 Million Its Constellation Brands (STZ) Holding; Stoneridge, Inc. (SRI) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Stoneridge had 6 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) earned “Hold” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, March 1. Barrington maintained the shares of SRI in report on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Barrington with “Buy”. Stephens maintained Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. See Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) latest ratings:

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) stake by 24.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd acquired 10,972 shares as Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)’s stock declined 7.20%. The Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd holds 55,603 shares with $9.75M value, up from 44,631 last quarter. Constellation Brands Inc now has $37.32 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $194.7. About 23,985 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CFO DAVID KLEIN COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 09/03/2018 – URTHECAST – CONTINUED TO ADVANCE FINANCING NEGOTIATIONS WITH SELECTED INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR TO CLOSE ANNOUNCED FINANCING FOR URTHEDAILY CONSTELLATION; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Dividend Payout Ratio Target to 30%; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION TO INVEST $900M IN MEXICO PLANT TO BOOST OUTPUT; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N FY SHR VIEW $9.58 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $1.15B-$1.25B; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Beer Sales Up 9%-11%; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $271; RATING OUTPERFORM; 15/03/2018 – 2Checkout Named to Constellation ShortLists™ for Digital Monetization and Campaign to Commerce; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) stake by 2,583 shares to 88,358 valued at $17.57 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) stake by 3,950 shares and now owns 3,285 shares. Arris International Plc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Llc holds 26,000 shares. Penobscot Invest Mngmt Co reported 10,490 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. 973 were reported by Captrust Fincl Advsr. The California-based Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity has invested 0.08% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Morgan Stanley accumulated 3.43M shares or 0.17% of the stock. Mirae Asset Global has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Horan Ltd Co invested in 250 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Stellar Management Llc holds 7,767 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 292,898 shares. Psagot Invest House Ltd has 0% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 360 shares. 4,975 are owned by Private Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Credit Agricole S A owns 15,042 shares. Segment Wealth Limited Liability Corp accumulated 15,425 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Deltec Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Cubist Systematic Strategies invested 0.08% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Among 7 analysts covering Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Constellation Brands Inc has $26400 highest and $162 lowest target. $214.50’s average target is 10.17% above currents $194.7 stock price. Constellation Brands Inc had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Macquarie Research. The stock of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, June 24. Wells Fargo maintained Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained it with “Hold” rating and $186 target in Friday, March 15 report. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”.

It closed at $30.65 lastly. It is down 2.22% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SRI News: 06/03/2018 – Stoneridge Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge Sees 2018 Sales $870M-$890M; 06/03/2018 Stoneridge Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13; 15/03/2018 – Stoneridge Receives Partnership Supplier Award 2017 from Daimler AG; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge Sees 2018 EPS $2.05-EPS $2.20; 06/03/2018 – Stoneridge Announces Expansion of MirrorEye® CMS Fleet Evaluations; 22/05/2018 – Stoneridge Moving Current Facility in Suzhou, China to New Larger Facility; 20/04/2018 – DJ Stoneridge Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRI); 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge 1Q EPS 46c; 22/03/2018 – Stoneridge Offers 24/7 Technical Support for EZ-ELD in Time for April 1 ELD Enforcement

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold Stoneridge, Inc. shares while 57 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 26.30 million shares or 0.04% less from 26.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 2,300 shares. 7,440 were reported by Fmr Lc. 24,292 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. The Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated has invested 0% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Sun Life Finance Incorporated reported 0.12% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Systematic Fincl Limited Partnership has 485,366 shares. Portolan Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 495,897 shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Lc owns 14,950 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo & Company Mn reported 133,716 shares. Walthausen Limited Liability Company has 321,080 shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. 2,174 are owned by Ameritas Inv Prns Inc. Amer Group Incorporated invested in 0% or 17,522 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 31,580 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Scout Investments has invested 0.08% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 599,300 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Stoneridge, Inc. designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $839.24 million. It operates through three divisions: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. It has a 11.91 P/E ratio. The Control Devices segment provides sensors, switches, valves, and actuators, as well as other electronic products that monitors, measures, or activates specific functions within a vehicle; and actuator products that enable original equipment manufacturers to deploy power functions in a vehicle, as well as to integrate switching and control functions.

