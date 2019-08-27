Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Cut Starbucks (SBUX) Stake; 0 Bullish Analysts Covering Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU)

Among 2 analysts covering Canadian Utilities A (TSE:CU), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Canadian Utilities A has $38 highest and $36 lowest target. $37’s average target is -3.24% below currents $38.24 stock price. Canadian Utilities A had 3 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by UBS. The stock of Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 4 by UBS. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. See Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) latest ratings:

20/03/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Hold New Target: $38 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Hold New Target: $36 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $36 Maintain

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased Starbucks Corp (SBUX) stake by 12.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold 18,538 shares as Starbucks Corp (SBUX)’s stock rose 22.15%. The Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd holds 130,238 shares with $9.68M value, down from 148,776 last quarter. Starbucks Corp now has $115.51 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.90% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $96.5. About 5.81 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS TO CLOSE; 19/04/2018 – Black men arrested at Starbucks want change in U.S. racial attitudes; 21/04/2018 – Starbucks Lacks Clear Guidance for Employees on Non-Paying Customers; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO: STARBUCKS TRANSACTION IS `REASONABLY PRICED’; 05/03/2018 – Starbucks’ Renting Ways Offer Possible Edge Over Dunkin’ Donuts; 19/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Black men arrested at Philadelphia Starbucks tell AP they did nothing wrong, feared for lives; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Nestle to pay $7.15 bln to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 18/04/2018 – Fake Starbucks coupons circulate online promising free coffee for black customers; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Pret A Manger sold for $2 bln to Germany’s deal-hungry Reimann family

Canadian Utilities Limited engages in the electricity, and pipelines and liquids businesses. The company has market cap of $10.44 billion. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other divisions. It has a 11.56 P/E ratio. The Electricity segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, natural gas, hydroelectric, and wind resources, as well as related infrastructure development in Western Canada, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Australia.

The stock increased 0.42% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $38.24. About 205,050 shares traded. Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) has 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Inv Limited Company holds 29,600 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Svcs Automobile Association holds 1.80 million shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Csat Invest Advisory LP reported 4,112 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Halsey Associate Inc Ct reported 2.84% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Kbc Gp Nv reported 734,274 shares stake. 10,925 were accumulated by Inv House Limited. Motco stated it has 1% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Cognios Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 0.84% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 450,112 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Madrona Svcs Lc holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 8,469 shares. Caxton LP accumulated 110,110 shares or 1.19% of the stock. Roundview Capital Ltd has 0.06% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Cap Guardian Trust has invested 0% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 2,298 were accumulated by Prelude Mgmt Ltd. Washington-based Brighton Jones Limited Liability has invested 0.82% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.46 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Among 17 analysts covering Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Starbucks has $11000 highest and $65 lowest target. $90.18’s average target is -6.55% below currents $96.5 stock price. Starbucks had 27 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Monday, July 29. As per Friday, July 26, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, April 26 with “Market Perform”. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Stephens on Friday, April 26. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of SBUX in report on Friday, July 26 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Citigroup maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Monday, May 6 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Bank of America. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Wedbush. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 8 by UBS.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) stake by 2,609 shares to 5,640 valued at $1.62 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Alphabet Inc stake by 1,408 shares and now owns 10,031 shares. Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN) was raised too.