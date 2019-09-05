Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Cut Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Stake; TC Pipelines LP Has 1.56 Sentiment

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) stake by 16.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold 40,912 shares as Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ)’s stock rose 3.58%. The Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd holds 209,450 shares with $10.46 million value, down from 250,362 last quarter. Mondelez Intl Inc now has $81.05 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $56.2. About 4.29M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 30/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS FINAL CASH TENDER OFFER-CONSENT SOLICITATION; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ CANCELS PRESENTATION AT UBS CONFERENCE DUE TO ILLNESS; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP; 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2048 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2048; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – IN ADDITION TO HIRING NEW GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, COMPANY HAS CREATED FOUR NEW REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER ROLES; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF C$600 MLN OF 3.250% NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – ISSUED $2.5 BLN IN FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2020 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2023 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2028 AND FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2048; 28/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Foundation Launches Healthy Lifestyle Programs Covering 10 Countries

TC Pipelines LP (TCP) investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.83, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 53 institutional investors opened new and increased positions, while 34 decreased and sold their stock positions in TC Pipelines LP. The institutional investors in our database now own: 42.62 million shares, up from 42.28 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding TC Pipelines LP in top ten positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 19 Increased: 31 New Position: 22.

Analysts await TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 20.25% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.79 per share. TCP’s profit will be $46.12 million for 15.53 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by TC PipeLines, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Unnavigable Midstream – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “TC PipeLines, LP announces first quarter 2019 cash distribution – GlobeNewswire” published on April 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “TC PipeLines, LP announces second quarter 2019 cash distribution – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “TC PipeLines, LP announces 2019 second quarter financial results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “TC PipeLines, LP to Release Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 1 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Argyll Research Llc holds 14.88% of its portfolio in TC PipeLines, LP for 1.63 million shares. Energy Income Partners Llc owns 7.57 million shares or 4.83% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Weybosset Research & Management Llc has 1.82% invested in the company for 82,681 shares. The Massachusetts-based Albert D Mason Inc has invested 1.37% in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc, a Colorado-based fund reported 5.11 million shares.

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has market cap of $2.87 billion. The firm has four wholly-owned pipelines and equity ownership interests in three natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 9.1 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States. It currently has negative earnings. It serves large utilities, local distribution companies, natural gas marketers, producing companies, and other interstate pipelines, including affiliates.

The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $39.14. About 323,911 shares traded or 78.97% up from the average. TC PipeLines, LP (TCP) has risen 28.50% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.50% the S&P500. Some Historical TCP News: 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – IN LIGHT OF 2018 FERC ACTIONS, FURTHER DROP DOWNS OF ASSETS INTO TC PIPELINES, LP ARE NOT CONSIDERED TO BE A VIABLE FUNDING LEVER; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – TC PIPELINES, LP ATM PROGRAM IS NOT CURRENTLY BEING UTILIZED; 27/04/2018 – TC PIPELINES NOT CURRENTLY UTILIZING ATM PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q EPS $1.32; 17/05/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP to Attend 2018 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines: Partnership Undertaking Complete Review of Strategic Options; 27/04/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP Acknowledges Statements By Sponsor Regarding the Impact of 2018 FERC Actions; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines 1Q Rev $115M; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines: Doesn’t Anticipate Further Asset Dropdowns to Partnership at This Time; 19/03/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP Provides Initial Response to FERC Orders

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.13M for 22.66 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Mondelez Int`l (NASDAQ:MDLZ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mondelez Int`l has $6200 highest and $51 lowest target. $59’s average target is 4.98% above currents $56.2 stock price. Mondelez Int`l had 7 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Barclays Capital. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $6200 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $6100 target in Wednesday, July 31 report.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) CEO Dirk Van de Put Presents at Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Aurora Cannabis a Buy? – Nasdaq” published on August 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Analyst Reports: Amgen, Uber, Mondelez & More – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 3 Stocks Are Strong Performers – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MondelÄ“z International to Participate in Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on September 4 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased Invesco Db Commdy Indx Trck stake by 53,000 shares to 83,500 valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Alphabet Inc stake by 1,408 shares and now owns 10,031 shares. Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) was raised too.