Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Continues to Hold Stake in Salesforce Com (CRM); As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Value Rose, Pzena Investment Management Decreased Stake

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 7.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd bought 6,562 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 95,080 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.43M, up from 88,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $152.07. About 189,541 shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – Salesforce agrees to buy Mulesoft in $6.5 billion deal; 20/03/2018 – CNBC: Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ABOUT $6.5B; 24/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – INVESTING IN FRANCE THROUGH SALESFORCE VENTURES’ $100 MLN EMEA FUND; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017 AND FISCAL YEAR 2018, ASC 606 IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO HAVE AN IMMATERIAL BENEFIT TO COMPANY’S REVENUE; 30/05/2018 – QUOINE Builds its Cryptocurrency Business on Salesforce; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – SALESFORCE HAS OBTAINED A COMMITMENT FROM BOFA MERRILL LYNCH FOR A $3.0 BLN BRIDGE LOAN FACILITY; 09/03/2018 – DROPBOX & SALESFORCE NEW INTEGRATIONS SEEN IN SECOND HALF; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY MULESOFT INC MULE.N; 13/04/2018 – LiveData® Selected for Salesforce Accelerate, Expediting Time to Market for PeriOp Manager™ Surgical Workflow App

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 0.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 3,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $230.51 million, down from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $214.39. About 123,995 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: GOLDMAN HAS CHANCE TO GAIN SHARE FROM DEUTSCHE RETREAT; 18/04/2018 – Goldman and Morgan Stanley Investors Fret Over Capital Returns; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Owners explore sale of NASCAR; 16/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ GSIE Gains Daily Inflow of $88.5M; 21/05/2018 – IHS MARKIT LTD – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE IPREO FROM PRIVATE EQUITY FUNDS MANAGED BY BLACKSTONE AND GOLDMAN SACHS MERCHANT BANKING DIVISION; 08/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs says 2018 global oil demand still on track for growth; 03/04/2018 – Goldman Hires JPMorgan’s Hari Moorthy As Partner Overseeing New Effort; 17/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC GS.N MANAGEMENT “CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC” THAT FACTORS LEADING TO 1Q RESULTS WILL PERSIST -CFO; 21/03/2018 – NYC Econ Dev: EDC Chief James Patchett on His Ohio Roots, Goldman Sachs and Affordable Housing

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $572.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 16,087 shares to 72,271 shares, valued at $17.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Llc has 10,371 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. 2.72 million were accumulated by Susquehanna Int Ltd Liability Partnership. Murphy Capital Management has 0.59% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 25,933 shares. Bartlett And Llc has invested 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Financial Bank Of America De has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Lakeview Capital Prtn owns 4,470 shares. Franklin Resources Incorporated holds 0.36% or 4.46 million shares. Roundview Lc owns 0.08% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 2,371 shares. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc accumulated 458,798 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Advisor Prns Llc reported 0.31% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Raymond James Finance Services Advsr invested in 0.28% or 482,139 shares. Pnc Services Group, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 168,518 shares. Baillie Gifford accumulated 5.19M shares or 0.84% of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Alabama-based Oakworth Capital Inc has invested 0.02% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 EPS, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 9.69 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rampart Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.11% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Check Cap Management Ca owns 0.03% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 2,530 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 213,859 shares. Texas Yale stated it has 0.31% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Spinnaker owns 1,533 shares. Snow Capital Management LP invested in 30,580 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp owns 2.83 million shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Intersect Cap holds 0.14% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 1,776 shares. Boston Prtn accumulated 877,353 shares or 0.24% of the stock. The Alabama-based Welch Grp Inc Ltd Co has invested 0.05% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd stated it has 0.03% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). St Germain D J Com Inc owns 0.4% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 17,872 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership reported 19,909 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0.04% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Wagner Bowman Mgmt holds 1,315 shares.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64 billion and $18.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 81,866 shares to 799,111 shares, valued at $93.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 11.16M shares in the quarter, for a total of 23.59 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

