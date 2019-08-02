Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Continues to Hold Stake in Dollar Gen New (DG); Centurylink Investment Management Company Trimmed Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) Stake by $329,206

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 54.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd bought 5,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 16,049 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.92M, up from 10,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $132.15. About 2.10M shares traded or 20.66% up from the average. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times 20 Day Average; 14/03/2018 – Dollar General May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Straight Gain; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General: Benefits to Be Available to Eligible Full- and Part-Time Employee; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Net Sales to Increase Approximately 9%; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL 4Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.48; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BENEFITS WILL BE AVAILABLE TO ALL ELIGIBLE FULL-TIME AND PART-TIME EMPLOYEES; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar General Corp.’s $500M Snr Uscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 29/05/2018 – Dollar General Corp expected to post earnings of $1.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Received January 30

Centurylink Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) by 21.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company sold 482 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.17% . The institutional investor held 1,736 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, down from 2,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Graham Hldgs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $24.25 during the last trading session, reaching $718.48. About 28,922 shares traded. Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) has risen 32.28% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GHC News: 03/04/2018 – Graham Holdings: David Curtis Named CEO of Graham Healthcare Group Home Health; 26/03/2018 – Andrew Sollinger Named Publisher of Foreign Policy; 02/05/2018 – Graham Holdings 1Q Adj EPS $9.04; 21/05/2018 – Graham Holdings Recasts Financial Statements to Reflect New FASB Guidance, Co’s Segment Reorganization; 05/03/2018 Purdue University Receives HLC Approval for Purdue Global; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Graham Holdings’ Sr Unscd Nts ‘BB+’ (Rcvy: ‘3’); 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Iran, Israel exchange fire in direct escalation; 20/04/2018 – The New York Mets and Kaplan Test Prep to Present College Prep Day at Citi Field on May 3 to Help Students Navigate the Admissions Process; 27/04/2018 – Graham Holdings Company to Audiocast Annual Meeting Presentation; 27/05/2018 – Kaplan Test Prep and CBLA Collaborate to Publish First Official OET Study Guide

More notable recent Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Buffett on Financial Statements: Valuations in 5 Steps – GuruFocus.com” on April 22, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “WKMG-TV Bursts With Livestream Content During Fourth of July Broadcast Blowout – PRNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Graham Holdings (GHC) Acquires Clyde’s Restaurant Group – StreetInsider.com” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Action From Detroit And ICR – Seeking Alpha” published on January 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Centurylink Investment Management Company, which manages about $18.36B and $245.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spectrum Brands Hldgs Inc New by 6,024 shares to 23,293 shares, valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,796 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverpark Advsr reported 13,937 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands accumulated 0.48% or 22,000 shares. Cornerstone Advsr has 0% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Jaffetilchin Inv Prns Ltd Liability accumulated 5,031 shares. Weatherly Asset LP holds 2,532 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Van Eck Assoc Corporation reported 0.01% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). The New York-based Bessemer Securities Limited Liability has invested 0.49% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 5,040 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invs Inc holds 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) or 109 shares. Willingdon Wealth holds 34,003 shares or 1% of its portfolio. Victory Mngmt invested in 524,711 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Susquehanna Intl Gru Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Creative Planning accumulated 8,755 shares. Burney Co reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 263,245 shares or 0% of all its holdings.