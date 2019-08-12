Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Boosted Honeywell Intl (HON) Position by $577,964 as Stock Value Rose; International Business Machscom (IBM) Holder Somerset Trust Company Trimmed Its Position as Market Valuation Rose

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 4.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd bought 3,658 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 89,508 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.23M, up from 85,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $164.73. About 1.21 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 02/04/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Solutions To The Most Overlooked Part Of Aerospace: The Ground; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – IN QTR, ORGANIC SALES GREW 5 PERCENT, DRIVEN BY STRONG DEMAND FOR ORIGINAL EQUIPMENT FOR COMMERCIAL AVIATION; 08/03/2018 – Honeywell Leaders To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – UOP RUSSELL BUSINESS TO PROVIDE A HIGH-RECOVERY CRYOGENIC GAS PROCESSING PLANT TO CAPROCK MIDSTREAM, FOR ITS PECOS BEND FACILITY; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Beats Profit And Sales Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell profit rises 8.4 percent; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY AEROSPACE SEGMENT SALES $3,977 MLN VS $3,546 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE – TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL FOR OPTICAL COMMUNICATION DATALINKS PRODUCTS; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES NEFKENS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF HOMES BUSINESS; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis as Next Chief Fincl Officer

Somerset Trust Company decreased its stake in International Business Machscom (IBM) by 99.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Trust Company sold 11,721 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 84 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12,000, down from 11,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Trust Company who had been investing in International Business Machscom for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $133.54. About 2.89 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 22/05/2018 – Quad Nova’s CEO Says Workarounds on the IBM i (AS/400) May Compromise Enterprise Value; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE EXITED IBM, GHC IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – IBM Targets Long-Term Revenue Growth in Low-Single-Digits; 16/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp expected to post earnings of $2.41 a share – Earnings Preview; 23/03/2018 – Techedge considers new acquisitions following NIMBL takeover, plans Milan IPO – CEO; 12/03/2018 – IBM Chairman, CEO V.M. Rometty 2017 Total Compensation $18.6 Million, Down From $32.7 Million a Year Earlier; 08/03/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re Notification of filing of document; 17/04/2018 – IBM – IN ADDITION, SETTLED NUMBER OF U.S. AND FOREIGN TAX AUDITS, WHICH DROVE DISCRETE NONCASH TAX BENEFITS OF $810 MLN IN QUARTER- CONF CALL; 19/03/2018 – Media Alert: IBM Chairman, President and CEO Ginni Rometty To Keynote IBM THINK 2018 (Live Webcast); 19/04/2018 – IBM Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,927 are owned by Tdam Usa Inc. Massachusetts-based Cambridge Tru has invested 1.95% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Ameriprise Fin holds 0.71% or 9.76 million shares. Raymond James Fin Svcs Advisors has invested 0.16% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Toronto Dominion Bancshares stated it has 528,818 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Somerset Tru holds 0.02% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 257 shares. Agf Investments holds 3.18% or 1.78M shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt invested in 420,377 shares. Regent Invest Management Lc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 11,687 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability invested in 6,219 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Kbc Grp Inc Nv has 67,758 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 166,102 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Schafer Cullen Management holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 60,457 shares. Brown Advisory has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Hightower Advsr Lc reported 0.26% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $538.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,679 shares to 54,263 shares, valued at $4.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) by 3,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,285 shares, and cut its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maple Cap Mgmt reported 3,990 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Cambridge Trust stated it has 16,042 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Wealthquest owns 0.28% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 5,330 shares. Terril Brothers Inc accumulated 2,034 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 45,079 shares. Natixis Advisors Lp owns 35,067 shares. Mirador Cap Prns Limited Partnership holds 0.17% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2,239 shares. Advisors Limited Llc owns 417 shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments Incorporated has 0.43% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 45,066 shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 0.1% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Captrust Financial Advisors holds 0.23% or 39,680 shares. Personal Cap has 12,552 shares. New York-based Cibc World Markets has invested 0.35% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 10,850 are owned by Wilkins Investment Counsel. Texas Yale Corp holds 0.04% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 6,346 shares.

Somerset Trust Company, which manages about $190.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del Com (NYSE:CNC) by 7,957 shares to 15,964 shares, valued at $847,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.