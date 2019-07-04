Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Boosted Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake; As Compania De Minas Buenaventu (BVN) Stock Declined, Cubist Systematic Strategies Lowered Stake

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd bought 4,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,192 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.24M, up from 105,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $142.98. About 3.88M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/03/2018 – The total compensation is tied to the closing of Disney’s planned $52.4 billion acquisition of film and TV assets from Twenty-First Century Fox and meeting performance targets; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – “BOARD ACCEPTS RESULT OF TODAY’S NON-BINDING VOTE AND WILL TAKE IT UNDER ADVISEMENT FOR FUTURE CEO COMPENSATION”; 29/05/2018 – Robert Iger, chairman and chief executive of The Walt Disney Company, on the cancellation of ‘Roseanne’ on the company’s ABC network: “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING IN HOUSTON ENDS; 23/03/2018 – Teamsters To Join Parade Calling For Living Wage At Disney; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – DISNEY-BRANDED DTC STREAMING SERVICE TO BE EXCLUSIVE HOME FOR SUBSCRIPTION VIDEO-ON-DEMAND VIEWING; 30/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX SETS JULY 10 MEETING FOR VOTE ON DISNEY MERGER; 09/05/2018 – Disney, Comcast Prep for Fox Media M&A Battle (Video); 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 30/05/2018 – News Analysis: Disney Made Quick Work of `Roseanne.’ It’s Not Always So Easy

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Compania De Minas Buenaventu (BVN) by 57.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc sold 32,324 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,083 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $416,000, down from 56,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Compania De Minas Buenaventu for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $16.53. About 315,212 shares traded. CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) has 0.00% since July 4, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BVN News: 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $173.7M; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA CHAIRMAN SAYS YANACOCHA WILL BECOME COPPER MINE; 11/04/2018 BUENAVENTURA SEES 2018 YANACOCHA GOLD OUTPUT AT 470K-545K OZ; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA `ALWAYS ALERT TO OPPORTUNITIES’ OUTSIDE PERU; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA: EST $60M FREE CASH THIS YEAR `SOUNDS REASONABLE’; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA COULD SELL BONDS BUT WOULD BE PROJECT SPECIFIC; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura: Gonzalo Eyzaguirre Resigns Effective April 30; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura Announces the Appointment of Juan Carlos Ortiz as Vice President of Operations; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA EXPECTS TO KEEP LOWERING DEBT RATIO: CHAIRMAN; 26/04/2018 – Minas Buenaventura 1Q EPS 11c

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $457,888 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N also sold $4,737 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $538.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,117 shares to 13,985 shares, valued at $1.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 40,912 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 209,450 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First City Cap Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.34% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4,264 shares. Florida-based Ruggie Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Agf Invs reported 0.31% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sigma Counselors Inc owns 3,625 shares. Moreover, Leonard Green Lp has 0.74% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 70,000 shares. Maplelane Llc invested in 664,800 shares. Evergreen Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 51,148 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Somerville Kurt F reported 63,962 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Llc accumulated 26,827 shares. Ironwood Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Co holds 28,344 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Management Lp accumulated 0.58% or 42,201 shares. Dana Invest Advisors Inc holds 0.27% or 52,178 shares in its portfolio. Decatur Capital Management reported 1.93% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Blue Chip Prtnrs Inc reported 1,243 shares stake. Davenport & Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.49% or 357,120 shares.

Analysts await CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.16 per share. BVN’s profit will be $40.63M for 25.83 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.45% EPS growth.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 14,519 shares to 18,833 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 4,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,747 shares, and has risen its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).