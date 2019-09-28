Todd Asset Management Upped Regions Financial (RF) Position; Sirios Capital Management LP Has Decreased Logmein (LOGM) Position By $4.04 Million

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased Logmein Inc (LOGM) stake by 22.79% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 55,322 shares as Logmein Inc (LOGM)’s stock declined 6.24%. The Sirios Capital Management LP holds 187,376 shares with $13.81M value, down from 242,698 last quarter. Logmein Inc now has $3.43B valuation. The stock decreased 1.77% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $69.5. About 288,717 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 21/05/2018 – LogMeln CFO Edward Herdiech Named Boston Business Journal 2018 CFO of the Year Honoree; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.26; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn’s Andrews Replaces Jesse Cohn on Board; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Bd of Directors; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN NAMES SARA ANDREWS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.18; 10/05/2018 – LogMeIn’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Award; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.49 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q EPS 56c; 10/05/2018 – LogMeln’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Awards®

Todd Asset Management Llc increased Regions Financial Corp (RF) stake by 7.11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Todd Asset Management Llc acquired 70,619 shares as Regions Financial Corp (RF)’s stock rose 5.01%. The Todd Asset Management Llc holds 1.06M shares with $15.90 million value, up from 993,868 last quarter. Regions Financial Corp now has $15.92B valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.96. About 7.53 million shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.46%; 26/03/2018 – Temkin Group Ranks Regions Bank Among Top Companies for Customer Experience; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS SEES GAIN ON SALE OF INSURANCE UNIT OF $200M; 26/03/2018 – EON: Temkin Group Ranks Regions Bank Among Top Companies for Customer Experience; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES INCREASED $368 MLN AND TOTALED $79.9 BLN VS PREVIOUS QTR; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary; 12/04/2018 – Regions Bank Announces Agreement and Investment in Mortgage Fintech Lender Price; 25/04/2018 – Regions Financial: Turner, 56, Will Succeed Chmn and CEO Grayson Hall; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – EXPECTS REGIONS INSURANCE TRANSACTION WILL GENERATE COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more

Among 2 analysts covering LogMein (NASDAQ:LOGM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. LogMein has $7700 highest and $74 lowest target. $75.50’s average target is 8.63% above currents $69.5 stock price. LogMein had 4 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, August 22 by Stephens.

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, down 9.32% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.18 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $52.85 million for 16.24 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.89% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Regions Financial (NYSE:RF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Regions Financial has $18 highest and $1700 lowest target. $17.67’s average target is 10.71% above currents $15.96 stock price. Regions Financial had 7 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. Raymond James maintained Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) rating on Monday, April 22. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $18 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Tuesday, August 27.

