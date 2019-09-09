Todd Asset Management Upped Its Position in Aon Corp. (AON) by $318,070; Ingalls & Snyder Has Raised Chevron New (CVX) Position by $16.42 Million as Stock Rose

Ingalls & Snyder Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 4451.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc bought 133,531 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 136,531 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.82 million, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $118.26. About 4.58 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEEING SOME COST PRESSURES IN PERMIAN BASIN; 12/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281942 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 28/03/2018 – Chevron Announces New First Source Lubrication Marketer Lube; 13/04/2018 – CHEVRON PROCEEDS WITH SECOND STAGE OF GORGON PROJECT IN WA; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S TENGIZCHEVROIL PLANS TO CUT OIL OUTPUT AT ITS TENGIZ OILFIELD BY 500,000 T IN AUG AND BY 380,000 T IN OCT DUE TO PLANNED MAINTENANCE -ENERGY MINISTRY; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON: NEW TAX LAW MAKES U.S. MORE COMPETITIVE FOR ACTIVITY; 23/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO YARRINGTON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON EVP OF UPSTREAM JAY JOHNSON SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 24/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282702 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES

Todd Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Corp. (AON) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc bought 1,871 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 98,203 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.76 million, up from 96,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $195.28. About 436,493 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Rev $3.1B; 13/04/2018 – Aon Announces 11% Increase To Annual Cash Dividend; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – LAUNCHING SOLUTION THAT INCLUDES HARDWARE-LEVEL SECURITY PROTECTION, COMPREHENSIVE RISK ASSESSMENT AND REMEDIATION, RAPID INCIDENT RESPONSE; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q REV. $3.09B, EST. $2.95B; 26/03/2018 – Aon Benfield’s Connolly to retire; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.97, EST. $2.81; 15/05/2018 – Aon PLC Will Retire Remaining Business Unit Brands, Aon Risk Solutions and Aon Benfield, and Go-to-Market as Aon; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NEW COO; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron: A Solid Investment Option – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Income Investors Should Know That Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron Corp.: Dealing With Cyclicality – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron preparing for Venezuela exit with new contract provisions – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cas Med Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CASM) by 173,536 shares to 293,336 shares, valued at $713,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Credit Accep Corp Mich (NASDAQ:CACC) by 2,633 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,714 shares, and cut its stake in Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Klingenstein Fields Co Lc invested 0.81% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Citigroup Incorporated reported 0.2% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Peak Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.18% or 4,194 shares. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.24% or 493,524 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory Securities Limited Liability Co reported 0.37% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Catalyst Capital Advsrs Limited Co holds 0.03% or 8,091 shares in its portfolio. First Financial Bank Of Mount Dora Service reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Security Bancorporation Of Sioux City Iowa Ia holds 0.47% or 3,278 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Savings Bank Usa holds 21,082 shares. M Kraus & holds 1% or 13,848 shares. 49,397 were reported by Van Eck Associate Corp. The California-based Polaris Greystone Fincl Gp Ltd has invested 0.09% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Harris LP holds 0% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Provident reported 2,600 shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited accumulated 4.39M shares.

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59 billion and $3.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 216,957 shares to 26,450 shares, valued at $1.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Holdings Inc by 30,622 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 254,900 shares, and cut its stake in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX).