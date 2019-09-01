Todd Asset Management Trimmed Kohls (KSS) Position by $14.75 Million; Market Value Declined; Bath Savings Trust Co Lowered Its Mastercard (MA) Stake by $349,680

Todd Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 89.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc sold 216,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 26,450 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, down from 243,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $47.26. About 2.42M shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP QTRLY SHR $0.45; 27/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Kevin Mansell, the outgoing chairman, president and CEO of Kohl’s, to discuss the retailer’s partnership with Amazon and the latest quarter; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s 1Q Rev $4.21B; 02/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corp Announces $300M Cash Tender Offer for Certain Notes and Debentures; 03/04/2018 – Kohl’s Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 14/03/2018 – KOHL’S SAYS WILL MAKE MULTI-YEAR INVESTMENT TO REPLACE SYSTEMS; 11/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – WATSON WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS A DIRECTOR OF COMPANY; 06/04/2018 – Virginia Court Limits Addback Exception in ‘Kohl’s’ Reissued Decision; 14/03/2018 – KOHL’S REPORTS ENTERPRISE-WIDE COMMITMENT TO CLOUD COMPUTING; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s has been looking to drive traffic through creative partnerships, including with Aldi and Amazon

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co sold 1,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 118,725 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.95M, down from 120,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $281.37. About 2.26 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD HIRES OBAMA TRADE REP FROMAN IN STRATEGIC GROWTH; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD SAYS RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – GILBERTO CALDART APPOINTED PRESIDENT, INTERNATIONAL; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD: LYONS LEAVES CO. TO START VENTURE FOR SERVICES; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 18/04/2018 – Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Gross Dollar Volume 14%; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard Contributes $100 Million Installment to Inclusive Growth Fund

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59 billion and $3.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in British Amern Tob Plc Adr (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 11,706 shares to 180,418 shares, valued at $7.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grifols S.A. Adr (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 26,467 shares in the quarter, for a total of 879,670 shares, and has risen its stake in Ing Group N V (NYSE:ING).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold KSS shares while 174 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 162.73 million shares or 5.48% less from 172.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bankshares holds 0% or 863 shares in its portfolio. Growth Mgmt LP owns 115,000 shares. Pacific Global Invest Mgmt owns 0.05% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 3,355 shares. Wilsey Asset Mngmt holds 6.27% or 217,453 shares in its portfolio. White Pine Investment invested in 47,655 shares or 1.64% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 0% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Asset Management invested in 0.05% or 15,289 shares. Glenmede Na holds 674,860 shares. First Midwest National Bank Trust Division stated it has 8,178 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Monetary Mgmt Gru has invested 0.18% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Utah Retirement Systems holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 30,931 shares. Alps Advsr holds 0.01% or 27,792 shares in its portfolio. 579,422 were reported by California Employees Retirement Sys. Cipher LP invested in 56,406 shares or 0.31% of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co, Tennessee-based fund reported 1,370 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. 1,735 shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K, worth $468,603 on Monday, August 12. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $474.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5,840 shares to 27,349 shares, valued at $5.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 2,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,431 shares, and has risen its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX).