Todd Asset Management Trimmed Its Position in Wns Holdings LTD (WNS) by $2.78 Million; As Voya Financial (VOYA) Valuation Rose, Holder Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Trimmed Stake

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) by 44.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc sold 30,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The institutional investor held 37,735 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89 million, down from 68,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voya Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.20B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $50.24. About 1.44 million shares traded or 8.93% up from the average. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 30/04/2018 – Voya Multi-Manager Intl Equity Adds Rio Tinto, Exits RELX; 10/04/2018 – Voya Financial Launches Chinese Brand Identity Created by Labbrand New York; 23/04/2018 – VOYA FINL: AUM OF COMPANY’S IM SEGMENT $222B AS OF MARCH 31; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2018-1 Ltd. Notes Ratings; 28/03/2018 – Voya Financial Launches Next Generation Critical Illness Insurance; 16/04/2018 – Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Announces Payment of Quarterly Distribution; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2018-1, Ltd./LLC; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Voya CLO 2014-1 Ltd.’s Refinanced Notes; 29/03/2018 – Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE: PPR) Dividend Declaration; 08/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank AG Launches Offering of Cash-Settled Equity Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023

Todd Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (WNS) by 14.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc sold 52,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.25% . The institutional investor held 299,437 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.95 million, down from 351,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wns Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $62.36. About 72,148 shares traded. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 29.56% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500.

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59 billion and $3.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axa (AXAHY) by 14,247 shares to 619,998 shares, valued at $15.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) by 5,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 226,753 shares, and has risen its stake in Mitsubishi Ufj Finl Group Adr (NYSE:MTU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc, which manages about $178.25M and $173.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Usa Momentum (MTUM) by 27,829 shares to 87,665 shares, valued at $9.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ibonds Dec 2020 Corp by 20,017 shares in the quarter, for a total of 361,767 shares, and has risen its stake in Ibonds Dec 2022 Corp.