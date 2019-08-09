Todd Asset Management Trimmed Applied Materials (AMAT) Holding by $877,968; Salem Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake in At & T Corp. (T) as Share Price Rose

Salem Capital Management Inc increased its stake in At & T Corp. (T) by 18.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc bought 22,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 149,268 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68M, up from 126,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in At & T Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 2.64M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/04/2018 – Boston Metro: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 20/04/2018 – AT&T Builds On 5G Foundation In More Than 100 New Markets; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says Cohen’s Consulting Firm Did No Legal or Lobbying Work for Company; 10/05/2018 – `No’ Cohen Inquiries to FCC on Net Neutrality on AT&T’s Behalf; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner CEO says merger with AT&T needed to compete with internet titans; 15/03/2018 – JUDGE RICHARD LEON ALSO SAID AT&T TRIAL COULD LAST SIX TO EIGHT WEEKS; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Said to Investigate AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 27/03/2018 – Dish Exec: AT&T-Time Warner Merger Would Be Lose-Lose for Rival Pay-TV Firms; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Cites Current Market Conditions; 30/04/2018 – AT&T’s Time Warner Takeover at Crossroads as Judge Weighs Ruling

Todd Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Applied Materials (AMAT) by 5.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc sold 22,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 399,851 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.86M, down from 422,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Applied Materials for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $47.03. About 674,646 shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59B and $3.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Healthcare Corp (NYSE:UNH) by 28,293 shares to 199,536 shares, valued at $49.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 14,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 589,424 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV).

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on August, 15 after the close. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 41.67% or $0.50 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $676.91 million for 16.80 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ipg Inv Advsrs Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 15,000 shares. Newman Dignan And Sheerar invested in 0.11% or 7,210 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank has invested 0.04% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Ipswich Mgmt Company has 0.07% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Eastern Bank & Trust invested 0.02% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Tortoise Invest owns 345 shares. Aviva Public Ltd owns 0.14% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 524,359 shares. Pitcairn Com reported 0.06% stake. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Winslow Evans Crocker Inc has 21,200 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 30,139 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. West Coast Financial Llc reported 177,619 shares. Oxbow Limited Liability stated it has 75,296 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Ci Invs Inc has 1.87M shares. Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Llc invested in 0.03% or 5,100 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arkansas-based Garrison Asset Mngmt has invested 0.25% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Sandy Spring Retail Bank reported 155,519 shares stake. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Liability Corporation holds 77,205 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset holds 587,376 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 6,781 shares. Farmers Bancorporation stated it has 149,296 shares. Diversified Trust invested in 34,056 shares. Everett Harris Communications Ca stated it has 0.02% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Chemung Canal accumulated 0.13% or 17,085 shares. Stock Yards Natl Bank Tru Com invested 1.57% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Trustmark Savings Bank Trust Department holds 375,342 shares or 1.2% of its portfolio. Ledyard Retail Bank owns 76,204 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Culbertson A N & Communications stated it has 1.05% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). The Pennsylvania-based West Chester Cap Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.46% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Guardian Limited Partnership invested 1.03% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).