Todd Asset Management Stake In Chevron New Com (CVX) Was Has Boosted; Atria Investments Trimmed Stake in Citigroup (C) by $313,620 as Stock Price Rose

Todd Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New Com (CVX) by 33.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc bought 76,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 305,121 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.97M, up from 228,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $123.74. About 5.96M shares traded or 9.04% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON ENDS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALLL; 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/23/2018 06:54 PM; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Announces that Maricela Caballero will Succeed Greg Wagner as Vice President of Human Re; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES LNG MARKET OVERSUPPLY IN MID-TERM; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS CHEVRON WILL HAVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE 20 PERCENT EQUITY OWNERSHIP OF FACILITY AFTER COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS BEGIN; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS ‘FEELS GOOD’ ABOUT PLANS FOR 20 DRILLING RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 03/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Guyana weighs new offer of deep and shallow waters oil blocks; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/25/2018 09:47 PM; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Tengiz Growth Project in Kazakhstan on Track to Deliver First Production in 2022

Atria Investments Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 56.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc sold 15,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 12,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $246,000, down from 27,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $153.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $67.9. About 16.83 million shares traded or 21.28% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 29/03/2018 – ENI ENI.Ml : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 16.20 EUROS FROM $15.70 EUROS; 16/05/2018 – CITI AND UBS CLOSE PLACEMENT OF 2.7 PCT OF AENA SME SA AENA.MC AT 174.12 EUROS/SHR; 26/03/2018 – EMEA Loans Decrease 32% in 2018, Citi Leads; 20/03/2018 – CITI: KUSHNER COS. LOAN HAD PRELIM. APPROVAL AT TIME OF MEETING; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SEES; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 04/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 18/04/2018 – Companies’ efforts to cut borrowing costs squeeze CLO funds; 30/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds High-Grade Credit Trader Nowak From Goldman Sachs

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59 billion and $3.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pultegroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 174,933 shares to 952,954 shares, valued at $30.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $2.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 16,874 shares to 36,387 shares, valued at $3.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.57 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

