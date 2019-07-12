Todd Asset Management Raised Yy Ads (YY) Position by $501,312; Old Point Finl (OPOF) Stake Has Increased by Pl Capital Advisors Llc

Pl Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Old Point Finl (OPOF) by 10.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 413,514 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.77 million, up from 373,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Old Point Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.38 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $22.95. About 700 shares traded. Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF) has declined 18.42% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.85% the S&P500. Some Historical OPOF News: 02/04/2018 – Old Point Completes Acquisition Of Citizens National Bank; 15/03/2018 Shareholders Approve Old Point Financial Corporation’s Acquisition Of Citizens National Bank; 22/05/2018 – Old Point Announces Successful Conversion of Citizens National Bank; 09/05/2018 – Old Point Declares Dividend of 11c; 29/05/2018 – Old Point National Bank Taps Baker Hill for New Loan Origination System and Online Loan Application to Drive Efficiencies in Lending Process; 09/05/2018 – Old Point Financial Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Old Point Releases First Quarter 2018 Results; 19/04/2018 – DJ Old Point Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPOF); 26/04/2018 – Old Point 1Q EPS 19c; 29/05/2018 – Old Point National Bank Taps Baker Hill for New Loan Origination System and Online Loan Application to Drive Efficiencies in

Todd Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Yy Inc Ads (YY) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc bought 5,968 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 218,874 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.39M, up from 212,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Yy Inc Ads for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $67.49. About 1.04M shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 35.52% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.95% the S&P500.

Pl Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $222.10 million and $344.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bankfinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) by 654,981 shares to 975,189 shares, valued at $14.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “WeWork said to eye debt raise ahead of IPO – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Rally in Square Stock Isnâ€™t Over Just Yet – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Switch Stock Soared 87% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NEW AGE COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF BRANDS WITHIN REACH – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Roku (ROKU) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.90, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold OPOF shares while 5 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 1.81 million shares or 6.05% more from 1.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fin Grp Inc invested 0% in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF). Pl Cap Llc has 413,514 shares for 2.54% of their portfolio. Stieven Capital Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 0.69% stake. Great West Life Assurance Can has 21 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Com owns 34,335 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn owns 4,011 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Old Point Tru Fin Service N A stated it has 232,066 shares or 2.56% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF) for 3,974 shares. State Street holds 0% or 35,297 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has invested 0% in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF). Financial Bank Of America Corp De reported 0% of its portfolio in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF). Millennium Management Limited Co has invested 0% in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF). 1,790 are held by Blackrock. Moreover, Fj Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.75% invested in Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $8,500 activity.