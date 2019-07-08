Todd Asset Management Raised Nvidia (NVDA) Position By $17.66 Million; NextEra Energy Partners Has 0.96 Sentiment

Todd Asset Management Llc increased Nvidia Corp (NVDA) stake by 5405.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Todd Asset Management Llc acquired 98,651 shares as Nvidia Corp (NVDA)’s stock rose 4.38%. The Todd Asset Management Llc holds 100,476 shares with $18.04 million value, up from 1,825 last quarter. Nvidia Corp now has $95.74B valuation. The stock decreased 1.88% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $157.21. About 7.87 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Preferred Networks to Launch “MN-1b” Private Sector Supercomputer Adopting NVIDIA Tesla V100 32GB GPUs; 27/03/2018 – Kinetica Now Available on NVIDIA GPU Cloud; 27/03/2018 – NVDA: .@Nvidia is doubling the amount of memory on Tesla V100 to 32GB from 16GB. Available now. #GTC18 #GCT2018 #NVEnlighten; 14/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $285 FROM $280; 17/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition looks set to rock PCs in July; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Delive; 27/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia is suspending its self-driving testing after Uber’s fatal crash; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY OEM SALES INCLUDED $289 MILLION RELATED TO GPUS FOR CRYPTOCURRENCY MINING; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally, following Uber’s self-driving incident last week (Reuters); 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia sees fewer crypto miners, more gamers in future

NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.27, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 70 hedge funds started new and increased holdings, while 73 sold and trimmed equity positions in NextEra Energy Partners. The hedge funds in our database reported: 45.42 million shares, up from 44.32 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding NextEra Energy Partners in top ten holdings decreased from 6 to 4 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 50 Increased: 45 New Position: 25.

Among 23 analysts covering NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive.

Todd Asset Management Llc decreased Bb&T Corp. (NYSE:BBT) stake by 451,568 shares to 176,777 valued at $8.23M in 2019Q1. It also reduced American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) stake by 192,988 shares and now owns 1,715 shares. Dbs Group Holdings Ltd (DBSDY) was reduced too.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and operates contracted clean energy projects. The company has market cap of $2.78 billion. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as in seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets in Texas. It has a 38.61 P/E ratio. It has a portfolio of approximately 2,926 megawatts of renewable energy projects.

The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $49.54. About 119,375 shares traded. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) has risen 5.56% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA SEEING FALLING TAX-EQUITY PRICING DESPITE TAX REFORM; 02/04/2018 – Tax Reform Prompts NextEra to Find Buyer for Canadian Assets; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CFR OF NEP/NCP HOLDCO,FIRST LIEN DEBT CUT TO B2; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $258M, EST. $229.3M; 29/03/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 27/03/2018 – NEP Showcases Innovative Solutions Supporting Discovery’s Inaugural Olympics Coverage at NAB 2018; 02/04/2018 – CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD – AFFILIATES OF NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS, WILL CONTINUE TO BE OPERATOR UNDER A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – NOW EXPECTS 12-15 PCT/YR GROWTH IN LIMITED PARTNER DISTRIBUTIONS AS “REASONABLE RANGE OF EXPECTATIONS” THROUGH AT LEAST 2023; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ratings for NextEra and FPL; Outlook Stable

Beach Investment Management Llc. holds 10.09% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy Partners, LP for 120,283 shares. Beach Investment Counsel Inc Pa owns 1.32 million shares or 6.92% of their US portfolio. Moreover, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. has 6.2% invested in the company for 149,920 shares. The California-based Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc has invested 4.37% in the stock. Energy Income Partners Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 5.40 million shares.