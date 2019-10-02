Todd Asset Management Position in Ross Stores Com (ROST) Boosted as Stock Rose; Cintas (CTAS) Shareholder Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Has Cut Position by $23.64 Million as Stock Rose

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 1.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel sold 100 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 6,258 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48 billion, down from 6,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $5.19 during the last trading session, reaching $257.2. About 315,560 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Rev $1.59B; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Corporation Selected as Inaugural Recipient of Evoqua Water Sustainability Award; 14/05/2018 – Brown Advisory Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cintas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTAS); 17/05/2018 – Cintas Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday Impact™ Program; 30/05/2018 – Cintas Joins Fortune 500 List; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.27; 15/05/2018 – Cintas Adds to Zero Waste Achievements with TRUE Certification at Dallas Distribution Center; 26/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Angola, IN with Highest Safety Designation

Todd Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ross Stores Inc Com (ROST) by 4565.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc bought 161,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 165,359 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.39M, up from 3,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $107.29. About 634,733 shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: For 52 Weeks Ending Feb. 2, 2019, Same-Store Sales to Grow 1% to 2% on Top of 4% Gains in Each of Past 3 Years; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores 4Q EPS $1.19; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.86 TO $4.03; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: For 13 Weeks Ending May 5, Comparable-Store Sales Forecast Up 1% to 2%; 05/03/2018 Ross Stores Inc expected to post earnings of 93 cents a share – summary; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.29 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/05/2018 – Ross Stores Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $78; 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: ROSS STORES SEES 1Q EPS $1.03 TO $1.07; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES 4Q EPS $1.19, EST. 92C

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64M and $288.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 303 shares to 49,992 shares, valued at $6.18 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8,111 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,724 shares, and has risen its stake in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 37 investors sold CTAS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 67.47 million shares or 0.91% less from 68.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hsbc Public Ltd holds 0.02% or 46,507 shares. Lodestar Investment Counsel Limited Il holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 5,930 shares. Delta Asset Limited Liability Corporation Tn has 17 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street Corp owns 4.05 million shares. Swiss Bank & Trust holds 0.09% or 339,148 shares in its portfolio. Argent Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 7,812 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Of Texas invested in 0.03% or 15,427 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 0.08% or 889,806 shares. Bb&T Ltd Liability owns 8,944 shares. Legal & General Group Public Limited Co reported 623,124 shares. Next Century Growth Invsts Limited Com owns 4,598 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De owns 276,775 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Wade G W & holds 1,482 shares. 143,168 were reported by Royal Natl Bank Of Scotland Gp Public Limited Co. 2,663 are held by Intrust Bancshares Na.

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59 billion and $3.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Itau Unibanco Holdings Sa (NYSE:ITUB) by 100,569 shares to 1.90M shares, valued at $17.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 426,383 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,482 shares, and cut its stake in Fujifilm Holdings Corp (FUJIY).

