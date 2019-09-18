Todd Asset Management Position in Regions Financial (RF) Upped by $988,666 as Market Value Rose; Post Hldgs (POST) Position Has Upped by Hennessy Advisors Inc

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 6.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc bought 10,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 186,542 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.40M, up from 175,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $105.9. About 13,130 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 02/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization of $350 Million; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings: Backs FY Adjusted EBITDA Guidance $1.22B-$1.25B; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings FY EPS Y112.97 Vs Loss Y7.04; 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest; 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS CONFIDENTIAL SUBMISSION OF IPO AMENDMENT; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Target misses profit forecast but maintains outlook; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Net View To Y450.00B; 02/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS NEW SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF $350M; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings Sees FY Cap Expenditures $245M-$255M; 28/03/2018 – Post Weighs IPO of Private Brands, Explores Options for Unit

Todd Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Regions Financial Corp (RF) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc bought 70,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 1.06 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.90 million, up from 993,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Regions Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $16.13. About 360,789 shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES INCREASED $368 MLN AND TOTALED $79.9 BLN VS PREVIOUS QTR; 27/04/2018 – REGIONS BANK – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS AFFORDABLE HOUSING BUSINESSES INTO ONE DIVISION; 18/04/2018 – Regions Financial Corp expected to post earnings of 31 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – TURNER WILL SUCCEED CHAIRMAN AND CEO GRAYSON HALL; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – EXPECTS REGIONS INSURANCE TRANSACTION WILL GENERATE COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Regions Earns Fannie Mae STAR Recognition for Assisting Homeowners and Excellence in Mortgage Servicing; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS CONT OPS 35C; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – FINANCIAL DETAILS RELATED TO TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 12/04/2018 – Birmingham BJ: Experts: Regions not alone in selling off insurance assets; 26/03/2018 – Temkin Group Ranks Regions Bank Among Top Companies for Customer Experience

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 44 investors sold RF shares while 173 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 693.98 million shares or 1.01% less from 701.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv reported 5.89 million shares. Country Club Na accumulated 447,675 shares. 323 were reported by Co Of Vermont. Norinchukin Bank The has 0.02% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Moreover, Daiwa Securities Gp has 0.01% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 98,221 shares. Moreover, Greenleaf Tru has 0% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 10,437 shares. Pinnacle Financial Inc accumulated 152,227 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Cambridge Research Advsr Incorporated reported 36,271 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 394,604 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 0.09% or 47,862 shares. Ls has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.02% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) or 59,483 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking invested in 0.04% or 882,295 shares. 820 are held by Sun Life Financial.

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59B and $3.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 20,647 shares to 79,583 shares, valued at $13.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 111,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 817,636 shares, and cut its stake in Cnooc Ltd (NYSE:CEO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold POST shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 64.41 million shares or 2.09% less from 65.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.03% or 176,538 shares. Signature & Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.1% or 12,549 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc invested in 0.04% or 53,852 shares. Moreover, Victory Management has 0.05% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 222,435 shares. Sei invested in 97,431 shares or 0.03% of the stock. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De has 579,924 shares. The California-based Hennessy Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.93% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). 48,682 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Can. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Co stated it has 104,009 shares. 80,747 are owned by University Of Notre Dame Du Lac. Dupont Capital Management Corp stated it has 0.02% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Invesco Ltd holds 0.01% or 441,623 shares. Route One Inv Ltd Partnership owns 5.97M shares. Raymond James &, a Florida-based fund reported 105,907 shares. Mason Street Limited Com has invested 0.08% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST).

