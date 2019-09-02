Todd Asset Management Maintains Holding in Robert Half Intl (RHI); Phillips Van Heusen Com S (PVH) Stock Declined While Buckingham Capital Management Trimmed Its Position

Todd Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Robert Half Intl (RHI) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc bought 6,878 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.79% . The institutional investor held 238,325 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.53M, up from 231,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Robert Half Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $53.47. About 883,998 shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 11/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS REPORTS 0.54% SHORT POSITION IN RHI MAGNESITA:AFM; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS FASTER REALIZATION OF SYNERGIES BY ONE YEAR: EUR 40 MLN IN 2018 AND BALANCE OF EUR 70 MLN IN 2019; 19/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC RHI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC – COMPLAINT ALLEGES SALARIED RECRUITERS BASED IN CALIFORNIA HAVE BEEN MISCLASSIFIED AS EXEMPT EMPLOYEES; 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – INITIAL COST OF EURIBOR (NO FLOOR) + 75BPS; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half 1Q Rev $1.4B; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half 1Q EPS 78c; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA EBITA OF EUR 304.1 MLN, UP 39%; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half 1Q Net $96.2M; 12/03/2018 – Data Analytics Is a Game Changer, But Internal Audit Groups Are Lagging, According to New Study by Protiviti

Buckingham Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Phillips Van Heusen Corp Com S (PVH) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc sold 19,222 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.70% . The hedge fund held 202,607 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.71M, down from 221,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Phillips Van Heusen Corp Com S for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $75.8. About 1.88 million shares traded or 31.26% up from the average. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 42.00% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 30/05/2018 – PVH 1Q REV. $2.31B, EST. $2.28B; 30/05/2018 – Apparel-Seller PVH Sees Growth Across its Businesses; 23/03/2018 – Here are the 6 clues telling @JimCramer that $PVH is a buy ahead of earnings; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP – REVENUE IN 2018 IS PROJECTED TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 7% (INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS); 30/05/2018 – PVH RAISES FULL YEAR EPS OUTLOOK; 23/03/2018 – Cramer: Tommy Hilfiger parent PVH is a buy ahead of earnings; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $178 FROM $175; 30/05/2018 – PVH Corp. Reports 2018 First Quarter Revenue and EPS above Guidance and Raises Full Year EPS Outlook; 16/04/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $170; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $9.00 TO $9.10

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59B and $3.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 11,845 shares to 124,683 shares, valued at $16.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Holdings Inc by 30,622 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 254,900 shares, and cut its stake in Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold RHI shares while 138 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 110.52 million shares or 1.95% more from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cardinal Capital Management has invested 0.47% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Alps Advsr reported 6,184 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Inc reported 0.03% stake. 7,822 are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Co. Sei Investments Communication holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 72,704 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 9,801 shares. Optimum Advsr stated it has 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hl Fin Services Ltd owns 76,740 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt invested in 109,133 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested in 362,293 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) or 2 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 121,282 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) or 78 shares. Nuveen Asset Lc invested in 421,248 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Natl Pension Ser holds 0% or 8,102 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Shares in Robert Half Crashed 13.6% in May – Motley Fool” on June 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Robert Half International Sends Mixed Signals – Motley Fool” published on April 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Robert Half Surged Nearly 13% in January – The Motley Fool” on February 03, 2019. More interesting news about Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

More notable recent PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “PVH Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Piper Jaffray Reiterates Overweight Rating on PVH Corp (PVH) Following 2Q – StreetInsider.com” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PVH lowers sales forecast – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 28, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Floor Decor Hold by 115,001 shares to 165,001 shares, valued at $6.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Roku Inc by 37,739 shares in the quarter, for a total of 324,039 shares, and has risen its stake in Stock Building Supply Holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold PVH shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 69.26 million shares or 1.90% less from 70.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gru Inc accumulated 8.11M shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada stated it has 417,495 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Federated Invsts Pa owns 0% invested in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) for 15,123 shares. Nuwave Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 188 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Shellback Cap L P, Massachusetts-based fund reported 52,144 shares. Moreover, California Employees Retirement System has 0.02% invested in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Hrt Financial Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.04% or 2,170 shares. Csat Advisory Lp holds 313 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 23,768 were reported by Monarch Partners Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 6,417 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Amp Investors stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Howe & Rusling invested 0% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Advisory Net Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 1,352 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 75,277 shares. Moreover, Dynamic Mngmt Limited has 4.06% invested in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) for 9,200 shares.