Todd Asset Management Lifted Its Stake in Ing Group N V (ING) by $425,700 as Share Price Declined; Alpha Windward Has Decreased Its Pbf Energy (PBF) Position as Stock Declined

Todd Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ing Group N V (ING) by 2.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc bought 35,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.97% . The institutional investor held 1.38 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.79M, up from 1.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ing Group N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.92% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $9.51. About 5.78 million shares traded or 67.51% up from the average. ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has declined 27.21% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ING News: 11/03/2018 – KB CONDUCTING INITIAL DUE DILIGENCE FOR ING LIFE BID: DAILY; 06/03/2018 – ING BANK SLASKI PROPOSES 3.2 ZLOTY/SHR AS 2017 DIV; 19/03/2018 – ING predicts that by 2060, half of all manufactured goods will be printed; 30/05/2018 – Maeil Biz News: Shinhan Financial withdraws from takeover bid for ING Life Insurance; 27/03/2018 – Noble Group Says 55% of Creditors Back Debt Plan as ING Joins; 05/04/2018 – Banks facing losses on American Greetings buyout debt; 13/03/2018 – REG-ING Supervisory Board withdraws remuneration proposal; 10/04/2018 – ING Groep CDS Widens 15 Bps; 14/05/2018 – ING Global Rate Forecasts as of May 14 (Table); 13/03/2018 – ING completes acquisition of majority stake in Payvision

Alpha Windward Llc decreased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (PBF) by 96.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc sold 12,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% . The institutional investor held 469 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15,000, down from 12,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Pbf Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $21.74. About 1.77 million shares traded. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 39.97% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 07/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Seattle Genetics, PBF Energy, Chipotle Mexican Grill, CIT Group Inc (DEL), PDL BioPharm; 03/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY INC – DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.30 PER SHARE; 05/04/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery plans begins alky unit restart; 12/04/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery restarting gasoline unit; 05/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY BEGINS ALKYLATION UNIT RESTART; 19/04/2018 – PBF ENERGY PARTIALLY SHUTS SULFUR PLANT AT ITS DELAWARE CITY, DELAWARE, REFINERY AFTER LEAK; MINIMAL IMPACT ON PRODUCTION; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – TOTAL INVESTMENT OF $125.4 MLN; 10/04/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery restores alky unit production; 15/03/2018 – Venezuela’s crude sales to U.S. falls to 15-year low in February

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59B and $3.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp. (NYSE:BBT) by 451,568 shares to 176,777 shares, valued at $8.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emerson Elec Co Com (NYSE:EMR) by 21,423 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,193 shares, and cut its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold PBF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 102.73 million shares or 7.17% less from 110.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foster Motley invested in 0.11% or 24,749 shares. Sunbelt Securities Inc reported 25,844 shares stake. Capital Fund Management Sa stated it has 59,068 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America owns 454,026 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. 310,137 were accumulated by Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc. Moreover, Campbell & Adviser Ltd Liability Co has 0.11% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 7,194 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc reported 0.08% stake. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Australia reported 0.07% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.05% or 32,100 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested in 13,730 shares or 0.02% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp Inc (Ca) holds 0% or 18 shares in its portfolio. Van Eck Associates Corp accumulated 617,885 shares. First Citizens Bancorporation Trust Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 10,937 shares. Assetmark invested in 77 shares. 17,071 were reported by Westpac Bk.