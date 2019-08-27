Todd Asset Management Lifted General Mills (GIS) Stake by $1.62 Million; Ameriprise Finl (AMP) Holder Northrock Partners Has Increased Its Stake

Todd Asset Management Llc increased its stake in General Mills (GIS) by 226.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc bought 31,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 45,663 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36 million, up from 13,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in General Mills for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $53.98. About 3.72M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Approximately $6.1 Billion Of General Mills Acquisition Bonds; 03/04/2018 – General Mills to Borrow $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Deal; 24/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barron’s; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 24/04/2018 – News On Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc. (BUFF) Now Under GIS; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONSTANT-CURRENCY TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT IS NOW EXPECTED TO DECLINE 5 TO 6 PERCENT IN FISCAL 2018; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS SAYS EQUITY OFFERING PRICES AT $44/SHR; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Becomes Latest Victim of Higher Input Costs; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – PRICED ITS REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF $6.050 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES IN 8 TRANCHES; 27/03/2018 – General Mills: Net Proceeds to Be Used for Blue Buffalo Pet Products Acquisition

Northrock Partners Llc increased its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (AMP) by 25.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc bought 14,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% . The institutional investor held 72,994 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.35 million, up from 58,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in Ameriprise Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $126.15. About 1.15M shares traded or 18.45% up from the average. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 0.99% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Adjusted Operating ROE Ex-AOCI 29.3%; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE 1Q ADJ. OPER NET REV. $3.11B, EST. $3.08B; 13/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC REPORTS 11.95 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD AS OF MARCH 31 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Financial Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE AUM $887B; 23/04/2018 – CORRECT: AMERIPRISE AUM $485B; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ameriprise Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMP); 05/03/2018 Columbia Threadneedle Investments Launches Columbia Overseas Core Fund; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINL BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV; 20/04/2018 – FBI: Financial Advisor Faces Federal Fraud and Money Laundering Charges Alleging Thefts from Ameriprise Clients and Other

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59 billion and $3.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 40,230 shares to 229,920 shares, valued at $26.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seagate Tech (NASDAQ:STX) by 340,827 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,700 shares, and cut its stake in Allianz Aktiengesellschaf Adr (AZSEY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hikari Tsushin accumulated 141,792 shares or 1.63% of the stock. Massachusetts Fin Services Co Ma stated it has 17.69M shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott invested in 392,224 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Amica Retiree Medical, Rhode Island-based fund reported 4,990 shares. Capital Rech Invsts invested in 7.01M shares. First Fiduciary Inv Counsel owns 235,922 shares. King Luther Cap Management Corp has invested 0.02% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Montecito Natl Bank Trust accumulated 7,928 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Canandaigua Natl Bank & has 0.36% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Cleararc Capital Incorporated, a Ohio-based fund reported 14,501 shares. Capital Fund Mgmt stated it has 174,553 shares. Natixis Advsr LP has invested 0.09% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 1,111 were accumulated by Advisory Alpha Ltd Llc. Meiji Yasuda Life Co invested 0.14% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma invested in 1,135 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold AMP shares while 196 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 100.64 million shares or 4.76% less from 105.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 0.02% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). 10,716 are owned by Carret Asset Llc. Gam Ag reported 5,091 shares. Prelude Capital Management Lc accumulated 0.01% or 1,005 shares. Rampart Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 1,262 shares. First Mercantile holds 1,973 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Profund Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) or 2,436 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). 39,858 were accumulated by Bb&T Securities Limited Com. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.03% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Hyman Charles D invested 0.02% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Sei has 167,370 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 1.35M are held by Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc. D E Shaw Co Inc holds 0.01% or 59,872 shares. Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.25% invested in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Northrock Partners Llc, which manages about $837.47M and $379.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,666 shares to 34,844 shares, valued at $4.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (MBB) by 4,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,535 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.