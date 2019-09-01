Todd Asset Management Lifted Crh Plc Adr (CRH) Holding; Cohen & Steers Increased Its Gaslog LTD (GLOG) Stake

Todd Asset Management Llc increased Crh Plc Adr (CRH) stake by 3.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Todd Asset Management Llc acquired 16,871 shares as Crh Plc Adr (CRH)’s stock rose 0.06%. The Todd Asset Management Llc holds 494,717 shares with $15.34M value, up from 477,846 last quarter. Crh Plc Adr now has $25.99B valuation. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $33.62. About 387,966 shares traded. CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) has declined 3.58% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CRH News: 25/04/2018 – CRH PLC CRH.l – WITH NORMAL WEATHER PATTERNS AND IN ABSENCE OF ANY MAJOR MARKET DISLOCATIONS, LIKE-FOR-LIKE H2 EBITDA ANTICIPATED TO BE AHEAD OF LAST YEAR; 27/03/2018 – CRH PLC – ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF BONDS ISSUED BY CRH AMERICA, INC; 20/04/2018 – MEDIA-CRH CEO says share buyback “under careful review” – Irish Times; 31/05/2018 – CRH PLC – WILL ESTABLISH NEW GLOBAL BUILDING PRODUCTS DIVISION EFFECTIVE 1 JAN 2019, BRINGING TOGETHER EUROPE LIGHTSIDE, EUROPE DISTRIBUTION AND AMERICAS PRODUCTS DIVISIONS; 25/04/2018 – CRH PLC CRH.l – REPURCHASE PROGRAMME IS EXPECTED TO COMPLETE OVER NEXT 12 MONTHS; 20/04/2018 – CRH Mulls Separate Listing of U.S. Business, Share Buyback -Irish Times; 31/05/2018 – Ireland’s CRH to merge some European, Americas units to boost margins; 25/04/2018 – CRH EUR 1bn Shr Buyback Program Result of Strong Balance Sheet; 25/04/2018 – CRH announces share buyback, new divestment programme; 27/03/2018 – CRH – UNIT TO REDEEM IN FULL ENTIRE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 8.125% GUARANTEED NOTES DUE 2018 OF WHICH $287.9 MLN IS OUTSTANDING ON APRIL 27

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold CRH shares while 32 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 36.83 million shares or 3.05% more from 35.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust LP accumulated 6,813 shares or 0% of the stock. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Com owns 583,531 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Minnesota-based Sit Investment has invested 0.04% in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH). Bollard Group Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.07% invested in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) for 59,078 shares. Federated Investors Pa stated it has 206 shares. Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH). Wells Fargo Com Mn holds 346,809 shares. Ameriprise Fin invested in 0% or 113,665 shares. Carroll invested 0% in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH). Wellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership invested in 15,197 shares. Thornburg Investment Inc accumulated 209,392 shares. Point72 Asset Management LP holds 146,286 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advsr Llc holds 572 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Texas Yale Cap Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) for 33,600 shares. Cutter And Co Brokerage holds 77,089 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio.

