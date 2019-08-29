Todd Asset Management Increases Position in New Oriental Education Adr (EDU); Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Boosted Micron Technology (MU) Stake

Todd Asset Management Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Education Adr (EDU) by 22.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc bought 51,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 283,099 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.51M, up from 231,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Education Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $111.06. About 1.42 million shares traded or 22.86% up from the average. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 520.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 298,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.31M, up from 48,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $43.15. About 11.55M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 11/05/2018 – BIO KEY HLDR MICRON’S STAKE REFLECTS CONVERTED SERIES B-1 SHRS; 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: MADE MONEY OFF SHORT TESLA, LONG MICRON POSITIONS; 22/03/2018 – Micron’s Results Weren’t Quite Chipper Enough — Heard on the Street; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To EPS $3.12-EPS $3.16; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ REV $7.20B TO $7.60B, EST. $7.29B; 21/05/2018 – Tech Today: Snap’s Re-redesign, Google’s 60 Minutes, Micron’s Good Times — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste and Nickel One Close Transaction for Sale of LK Project, Finland; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $54; 19/03/2018 – Micron’s 21% March Rally Sets High Bar for Earnings on Thursday; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington to slap tariffs on steel, aluminium from EU on Thursday

More notable recent New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “New Oriental Education’s Enrollment Booms Artificially, but It Still Has a Solid Quarter – Motley Fool” on April 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Chris Davis Buys 3 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For April 23, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New Oriental Education & Technology Group Is Nailing It – Seeking Alpha” published on January 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Calculating The Fair Value Of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59B and $3.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allianz Aktiengesellschaf Adr (AZSEY) by 135,163 shares to 70,595 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 40,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 229,920 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

