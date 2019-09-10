Todd Asset Management Increases Position in Carnival Plc (CUK); Oakbrook Investments Stake in Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Has Increased by $685,950

Todd Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Carnival Plc (CUK) by 4.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc bought 18,111 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.53% . The institutional investor held 413,408 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.59 million, up from 395,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Carnival Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.06B market cap company. The stock increased 3.71% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $45.82. About 912,239 shares traded or 104.90% up from the average. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK) has declined 21.50% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CUK News: 26/04/2018 – Carnival Plc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Deadline for Persons Interested in Judging VI Carnival 2018 Events is March 21; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Constant Currency Net Rev Yields Up 3.9%; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival said it will join the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival says it will join the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 08/03/2018 – CARNIVAL PLC CCL.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 5100P FROM 5000P; 05/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Opens Helix cruise center at Port of Barcelona; 06/05/2018 – New York Post: Water line break floods rooms on hellish Carnival cruise; 18/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Releases South America 2019-2020 Cruise Vacations; 17/04/2018 – Queen Mary 2 Guests to be First to Board the QE2 Hotel in Dubai

Oakbrook Investments Llc increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc. (WCG) by 94.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc bought 2,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The institutional investor held 5,250 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42M, up from 2,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $269.88. About 458,889 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE 1Q REV. $4.65B, EST. $4.62B; 02/04/2018 – US GOVT SETS 1.84 PCT INCREASE IN AVERAGE PAYMENT RATE TO INSURERS FOR 2019 MEDICARE ADVANTAGE PLANS; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Net $101.7M; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HAS SECURED $2.5B IN COMMITTED BRIDGE FINANCING; 23/05/2018 – Study Finds Connecting Patients with Social Services to Address Social Determinants of Health Generates Double-Digit Reduction; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.00 TO $10.30; 23/05/2018 – Study Finds Connecting Patients with Social Services to Address Social Determinants of Health Generates Double-Digit Reduction in Healthcare Spending; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.00 TO $10.30, EST. $9.820; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.47, EST. $1.96; 12/04/2018 – WellCare Associates Race to Prevent Child Abuse in North Carolina

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold CUK shares while 34 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 9.97 million shares or 5.84% less from 10.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Corporation reported 641,300 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company holds 131,618 shares. Renaissance Gru Limited Liability Company holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK) for 268,638 shares. Sg Americas Secs Llc has 0% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK). Natixis Advsrs LP holds 48,334 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK). Ameriprise Finance invested in 10,056 shares. Hansberger Growth Limited Partnership holds 4.47% or 91,479 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 16 shares. D E Shaw holds 0% or 5,018 shares in its portfolio. Counselors owns 5,237 shares. Cwm Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 9,888 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Freestone Capital Limited Liability invested 0.04% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK). Susquehanna Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership owns 128,020 shares.

More notable recent Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Princess Cruises Maintains Position as Leading Cruise Line from the West Coast with Debut of 2020-2021 Season – PRNewswire” on May 08, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Carnival Corporation and Micky and Madeleine Arison Family Foundation Pledge $2 Million for Hurricane Dorian Relief – PRNewswire” published on September 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “Carnival’s Latest Quarter Hits the Deck – The Motley Fool” on September 27, 2018. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Carnival Corporation Partners with Tropical Shipping to Collect and Ship Donations to The Bahamas National Emergency Management Agency – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought $930,000 worth of stock or 20,000 shares.

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59B and $3.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unilever Nv (NYSE:UN) by 22,599 shares to 21,906 shares, valued at $1.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS) by 442,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.03M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Acwi Ex Us Etf (ACWX).

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64B and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 5,735 shares to 6,122 shares, valued at $725,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE:BMY) by 37,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,964 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold WCG shares while 132 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 48.09 million shares or 8.86% less from 52.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Cap Management Ltd (Wy) accumulated 205 shares. Century Cos has invested 0.08% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 8,557 shares. Brown Advisory Inc holds 3,902 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Omni Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.58% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). 2,600 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems. Howe And Rusling Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 12 shares. 528,900 were accumulated by Timessquare Capital Management Limited Company. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Com reported 0.02% stake. Prescott Gru Management Ltd Llc invested in 1.07% or 19,428 shares. Clearbridge Invs holds 183,623 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Andra Ap reported 32,900 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited owns 3,664 shares. Smith Graham Investment Advsrs LP has 0.74% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG).