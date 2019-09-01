Todd Asset Management Increases Holding in Lyondellbasell Industries (LYB); Signaturefd Has Lifted Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Position by $411,096

Signaturefd Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 1835.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signaturefd Llc bought 7,341 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 7,741 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $441,000, up from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signaturefd Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $77.77. About 8.47M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ISSUES ORDER SAYING BROADCOM’S PROPOSED TAKEOVER OF QUALCOMM IS PROHIBITED; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CO AND NXP ARE PREPARING TO SEEK ADDITIONAL TIME TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION FROM FTC, SHOULD IT BECOME NECESSARY; 12/03/2018 – US turns up heat on Broadcom over relocation aspect of Qualcomm battle; 05/03/2018 – Broadcom Reiterates Qualcomm Did Not Inform Its Own Stockholders or Broadcom of Its Secret, Voluntary Unilateral Request Filed; 20/03/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO PUSH QUALCOMM FOR FURTHER REMEDIES IN NXP DEAL; 28/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm face MOFCOM meeting delay, sources say [16:09 BST28 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 11/05/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET MAY 25; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – PROPOSAL 8, STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL TO UNDO CERTAIN AMENDMENTS TO COMPANY’S AMENDED AND RESTATED BYLAWS, HAS NOT BEEN APPROVED; 17/03/2018 – blacq: FTC set to make second request on Broadcom’s bid for Qualcomm: sources (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Trade; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm Shareholder Meeting Had Been Scheduled for Tuesday

Todd Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries (LYB) by 3.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc bought 6,424 shares as the company's stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 201,427 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.94 million, up from 195,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.80B market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $77.38. About 5.72M shares traded or 64.45% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc reported 0.01% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0.08% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Boston Private Wealth invested in 0.02% or 5,301 shares. Parkside Bancorp & Tru holds 165 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Janney Cap Management Limited Liability Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 119,124 shares. E&G Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.32% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 8,600 shares. Ima Wealth reported 0.75% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). 451,340 were accumulated by Citigroup. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Evermay Wealth Limited Liability holds 0.14% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 5,738 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% or 166,617 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity owns 0.03% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 63,313 shares. Moreover, Pointstate Cap Lp has 0.28% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Intrust National Bank & Trust Na invested in 0.13% or 6,222 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.15% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB).

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59 billion and $3.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Acwi Ex Us Etf (ACWX) by 68,150 shares to 44,391 shares, valued at $2.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 22,512 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 399,851 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $498,873 activity.

Signaturefd Llc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 3,539 shares to 216 shares, valued at $20,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc by 8,473 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,377 shares, and cut its stake in Black Knight Inc.