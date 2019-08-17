Todd Asset Management Increased Yandex N.V. (YNDX) Position By $479,570; Highline Capital Management Decreased Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Stake By $2.70 Million

Highline Capital Management Llc decreased Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) stake by 2.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highline Capital Management Llc sold 23,700 shares as Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL)’s stock declined 9.83%. The Highline Capital Management Llc holds 1.06 million shares with $120.95 million value, down from 1.08 million last quarter. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd now has $22.04B valuation. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $105.18. About 1.00 million shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most lnstagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 ltineraries; 19/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – TUI AG’S MARELLA CRUISES HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE GOLDEN ERA, WITH DELIVERY EXPECTED IN DECEMBER, 201; 16/05/2018 – Cruise Critic: Exclusive: Royal Caribbean to Introduce All-Suite Complex on Next Cruise Ship; 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES REPORTS $1B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET YIELDS WERE UP 4.9% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 7.0% AS-REPORTED); 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.70 TO $8.90, EST. $8.76; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY GROSS YIELDS WERE UP 3.1% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 5.1% AS-REPORTED); 26/04/2018 – RCL SEES 2018 NET YIELD UP 2.0%-3.75% IN CONSTANT FX

Todd Asset Management Llc increased Yandex N.V. (YNDX) stake by 2.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Todd Asset Management Llc acquired 14,105 shares as Yandex N.V. (YNDX)'s stock rose 2.99%. The Todd Asset Management Llc holds 589,424 shares with $20.24M value, up from 575,319 last quarter. Yandex N.V. now has $11.93B valuation. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $36.48. About 1.11M shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Yandex has $47 highest and $44 lowest target. $45.50’s average target is 24.73% above currents $36.48 stock price. Yandex had 3 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $44 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Among 7 analysts covering Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Royal Caribbean Cruises has $15800 highest and $13900 lowest target. $150.29’s average target is 42.89% above currents $105.18 stock price. Royal Caribbean Cruises had 12 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) on Friday, July 26 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, May 6 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 2 by Buckingham Research. The stock of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) earned “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, May 2. The stock of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, February 25. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The stock of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 7 by Nomura.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $50,190 activity. Howe Stephen R. Jr. bought 420 shares worth $50,190.

More notable recent Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Things Royal Caribbean Wants Investors to Know – Motley Fool” on August 05, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Celebrity Cruises will return to Tampa Bay – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on August 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is It Smooth Sailing Ahead for Royal Caribbean? – Motley Fool” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Buy Carnival Stock – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.