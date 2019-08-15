Todd Asset Management Increased Its Holding in Sempra Energy (SRE) by $7.49 Million as Stock Value Rose; Kessler Investment Group Stake in Netflix (NFLX) Has Upped by $338,200 as Share Price Declined

Kessler Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc bought 950 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 16,965 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.05M, up from 16,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.22% or $13.17 during the last trading session, reaching $299.11. About 7.36M shares traded or 7.87% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Rev $3.70B; 17/04/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Netflix Grows Even With Higher Prices; 14/05/2018 – Vodacom Agrees To Content Deal With Netflix Ahead of Fiber Push; 15/04/2018 – Netflix Is Due for an Intermission — Heard on the Street; 19/05/2018 – Decider: Netflix Is Still Nabbing More And More Subscribers Each Quarter; 11/04/2018 – NETFLIX’S OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 22/05/2018 – Obamas Agree to Produce Shows and Films for Netflix; 26/03/2018 – Finland’s Hatch plans Netflix-style streaming for mobile games; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX HAS ABOUT $2.6B IN CASH,WILL STILL RAISE DEBT AS NEEDED; 17/04/2018 – Netflix’s foreign subscribers begin to grab the starlight

Todd Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 72.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc bought 59,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 142,992 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.00M, up from 83,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $136.75. About 1.24 million shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 16/04/2018 – FAISEL H. KHAN NAMED VP OF INVESTOR RELATIONS FOR SEMPRA ENERGY; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA EXPLORING MID-SIZED AND LARGE SCALE LNG EXPORTS; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Prologis; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CEO Debra Reed To Step Down After 7 Years In The Role — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CDS Tightens 7 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 12/04/2018 – MEXICO’S IENOVA SAYS TO INVEST $130 MLN IN BAJA CALIFORNIA FUEL TERMINAL; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Announces Executive Appointments; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sempra Energy, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRE); 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS CHEVRON WILL HAVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE 20 PERCENT EQUITY OWNERSHIP OF FACILITY AFTER COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS BEGIN; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A PRIME-2 SHORT-TERM RATING TO ONCOR’S COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.