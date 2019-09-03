Todd Asset Management Increased Its Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) Stake by $370,418; Havens Advisors Stake in Stewart Information Svcs (STC) Has Lowered by $2.00 Million

Havens Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Corp (STC) by 52.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc sold 47,668 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.61% . The hedge fund held 43,332 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, down from 91,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Stewart Information Svcs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $851.98M market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.93. About 97,538 shares traded. Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) has declined 15.65% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.65% the S&P500. Some Historical STC News: 07/03/2018 Stewart Adds Staff to Meet Growing Demands of Commercial Services in California and Washington State; 23/05/2018 – Stewart Title Promotes South Carolina Native to Meet Growing Needs of Independent Agents in the Carolinas; 03/05/2018 – Stewart Info Services 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 19/03/2018 – STEWART REPORTS PACT TO BE ACQUIRED BY FIDELITY NATIONAL FINL; 21/05/2018 – Stewart Information Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 21/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE EXITED NEARLY ALL STEWART INFORMATION HOLDINGS; 23/03/2018 – A.M. Best Comments on Credit Ratings of Stewart Title Group Members Following Announced Sale; 23/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connectio; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl: Intends to Achieve at Least $135M in Operational Cost Synergies From Stewart Deal; 19/03/2018 – STEWART: PACT TO BE BOUGHT BY FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL

Todd Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc bought 4,162 shares as the company's stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 195,498 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.49 million, up from 191,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Canadian Natl Ry Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $90.84. About 555,084 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500.

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59B and $3.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 40,230 shares to 229,920 shares, valued at $26.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS) by 442,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.03 million shares, and cut its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59B and $3.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 40,230 shares to 229,920 shares, valued at $26.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS) by 442,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.03 million shares, and cut its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Investors sentiment is 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 10 investors sold STC shares while 40 reduced holdings. only 13 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 19.48 million shares or 1.73% less from 19.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Bancshares And Trust holds 0% or 21 shares. Prudential Inc has invested 0% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Dupont Mgmt has 45,500 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Laurion Capital Management Lp holds 9,909 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Boston Prtnrs owns 0% invested in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) for 73,305 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 23,564 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Swiss Bank holds 39,000 shares. Moreover, American Group Inc has 0% invested in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) for 17,721 shares. Moreover, Rbf Limited Liability Company has 0.4% invested in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). 241,048 are held by Jpmorgan Chase. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 7,997 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc reported 412,425 shares stake. Kbc Gp Nv holds 11,701 shares. Illinois-based Css Llc Il has invested 0.06% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC).

More notable recent Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Are Buying Stewart Information Services Corp (STC) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Stewart Information Services Corporation Announces Cash Dividend – PRNewswire” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stewart Information Services Corporation Announces Release Date for 2nd Quarter 2019 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stewart Title Adds Underwriting Counsel to Georgia’s Growing Team of Underwriters – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Stewart Title Group Members – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.