Todd Asset Management Holds Position in General Mills (GIS); Bottomline Tech Del (EPAY) Stock Price Declined While Shannon River Fund Management Decreased by $9.55 Million Its Position

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (EPAY) by 78.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 191,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.73% . The hedge fund held 50,963 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, down from 241,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Bottomline Tech Del Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $40.61. About 284,565 shares traded or 15.68% up from the average. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has declined 21.30% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

Todd Asset Management Llc increased its stake in General Mills (GIS) by 226.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc bought 31,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 45,663 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36M, up from 13,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in General Mills for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $54.3. About 3.41 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – THIRD-QUARTER NET SALES FOR CONVENIENCE STORES & FOODSERVICE SEGMENT INCREASED 3 PERCENT TO $460 MLN; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes in Connection with Pending Acquisition of Blue Buffa; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $1B IN SHRS; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Adds General Mills, Exits TD Ameritrade: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Cascadian Farm invests in soil health research across organic oat supply chain with Grain Millers; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Continues to Expect Blue Buffalo Deal to Close by May; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – NOW ESTIMATES CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL BE A 3 CENT BENEFIT TO FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Blue Buffalo Acquisition Remains on Track to Close in FY18 4th Quarter; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Time Warner, Exits General Mills; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Approximately $6.1 Billion Of General Mills Acquisition Bonds

More notable recent Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Alaska Airlines Announces Two Labor Contract Ratifications – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. (PAC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 16, 2019 : DE, QD, MSGN, NAT, GHG – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. to Acquire Mayasa Auto Parts Headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Burger King to launch meatless ‘Rebel Whopper’ in Brazil – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $573.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE:PRO) by 178,586 shares to 543,144 shares, valued at $22.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold EPAY shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 38.15 million shares or 1.08% more from 37.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Sector Pension Investment Board has 67,031 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Federated Investors Pa has invested 0% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Ls Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.01% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Profund Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 4,063 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Oak Ridge Invests Llc has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 409,549 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Invesco stated it has 195,901 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jupiter Asset Management holds 159,397 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Financial holds 243,107 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 313,403 shares. Blair William And Il reported 129,451 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Fiera Cap has invested 0.01% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). 842 are owned by Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 21,039 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of Stockton holds 0.17% or 6,310 shares. Millennium Management Lc owns 37,100 shares. The Connecticut-based Aqr Capital Ltd Com has invested 0% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Sequoia Ltd Liability Co has 0.02% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Security Commercial Bank Of So Dak accumulated 1.43% or 22,111 shares. Old National National Bank In reported 48,623 shares. Clark Cap Group Inc invested in 735,572 shares. Cullinan Assocs reported 0.36% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). American Research & Management owns 325 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.1% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Stock Yards Commercial Bank Tru stated it has 4,799 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Penobscot Inv Mgmt Co owns 0.13% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 11,941 shares. Barrett Asset Ltd Co invested in 4,716 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Midwest Bancorporation Trust Division accumulated 20,330 shares. Northern Corp invested 0.1% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Street Warms To General Mills After Q3 Beat – Benzinga” on March 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is General Mills, Inc. (GIS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “Should You Buy or Sell Kraft Heinz Right Now? – Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Can We Make Of General Mills, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:GIS) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Manage To Avoid General Mills’s (NYSE:GIS) 21% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.