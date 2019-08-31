Todd Asset Management Holding in Wns Holdings LTD (WNS) Lowered by $2.78 Million as Market Value Rose; Synopsys (SNPS) Market Valuation Rose While Hitchwood Capital Management LP Upped Position

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 584.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp bought 555,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 650,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.85 million, up from 95,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $141.81. About 640,880 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 20/04/2018 – Synopsys Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys’ Latest ARC MetaWare EV Development Toolkit Release Speeds Application Software Development for Embedded Vision Systems; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys Initiates $165 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys’ Latest ARC MetaWare EV Development Toolkit Release Speeds Application Software Development for Embedded Vision; 14/03/2018 – Synopsys and Industry Technologists to Address the Path to 2-nm SoC Design; 20/03/2018 – Synopsys Named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing for Second Consecutive Year; 30/04/2018 – TSMC Certifies Synopsys Design Platform for High-performance 7-nm FinFET Plus Technology; 14/03/2018 – Synopsys’ John Rogers Named SPIE Fellow; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Posts Financial Results for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.66 TO $1.76

Todd Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (WNS) by 14.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc sold 52,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.25% . The institutional investor held 299,437 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.95 million, down from 351,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wns Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $60.78. About 167,814 shares traded or 10.74% up from the average. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 29.56% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500.

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59B and $3.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Fincl Gr (NYSE:SMFG) by 66,933 shares to 2.04 million shares, valued at $14.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Corp Com (NYSE:TGT) by 21,019 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,766 shares, and has risen its stake in Itau Unibanco Holdings Sa (NYSE:ITUB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SNPS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 133.90 million shares or 1.78% more from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 29,542 were reported by Fund Management Sa. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.28% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) or 45,200 shares. 149 were accumulated by Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv. Private Advisor Group Llc reported 3,057 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks holds 0% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 3,080 shares. Federated Pa has invested 0.05% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Victory Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). National Pension Service owns 197,626 shares. Raymond James & Associate has invested 0.02% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Da Davidson & holds 4,645 shares. The California-based Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity has invested 0.04% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Us National Bank De stated it has 58,044 shares. Bb&T, North Carolina-based fund reported 16,105 shares. 2,260 were accumulated by Conning. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio.

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83M and $6.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Etsy Inc by 130,000 shares to 170,000 shares, valued at $11.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.