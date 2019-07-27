Todd Asset Management Holding in Sealed Air (SEE) Has Decreased as Share Value Declined; Icf International (ICFI) Shareholder Falcon Point Capital Has Increased Position by $2.27 Million

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased its stake in Icf International (ICFI) by 150.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc bought 29,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,689 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78M, up from 19,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Icf International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $84.88. About 80,034 shares traded. ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) has risen 14.07% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.64% the S&P500. Some Historical ICFI News: 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Rev $302.8M; 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma

Todd Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Sealed Air Corp (SEE) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc sold 20,339 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 386,695 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.81M, down from 407,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $44.05. About 731,169 shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.37% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Backs 2018 View of Sales $4.75B-$4.8B; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SAYS INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION TO $1.0 BLN; 17/05/2018 – Sealed Air Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle completes sale of portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W. R. Grace & Co; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 23/05/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Sealed Air Corp. Board Names Jerry Whitaker as Chairman of the Board; 15/05/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Loss $200.6M; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR REAFFIRMS FORECAST

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50M and $183.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quantenna Communications Inc. by 13,319 shares to 32,569 shares, valued at $792,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neogenomics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 88,434 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 219,992 shares, and cut its stake in Biotelemetry Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold ICFI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 16.41 million shares or 0.64% less from 16.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 52,929 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Rk Ltd Com has 99,400 shares. Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability invested 0.03% of its portfolio in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) for 28 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0% or 930,115 shares in its portfolio. First Mercantile holds 2,160 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Brinker Capital Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 17,507 shares. Thb Asset Management has 3,534 shares. Ftb Advsr Inc reported 297 shares stake. Ameritas Invest Prtn has 1,507 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Com has 0.14% invested in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI).

More notable recent ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “ICF International (ICFI) Awarded Major Position on GSA IT Modernization Contract – StreetInsider.com” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should ICF International, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ICFI) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “ICF Next Wins Six Innovation SABRE Awards – PRNewswire” on March 04, 2019. More interesting news about ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “ICF Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ICF to Acquire DMS Disaster Consultants – PR Newswire” with publication date: August 02, 2018.

Analysts await Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.64 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.64 per share. SEE’s profit will be $99.65M for 17.21 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by Sealed Air Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.47% EPS growth.