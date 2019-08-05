Todd Asset Management Holding in Emerson Elec Co Com (EMR) Has Lowered as Stock Value Declined; Stelliam Investment Management LP Has Boosted Spirit Airls (SAVE) Holding by $16.61 Million; Market Value Declined

Todd Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co Com (EMR) by 87.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc sold 21,423 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 3,193 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $219,000, down from 24,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.57% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $59.46. About 2.98 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR €527M IN CASH; 13/03/2018 – Ex-Amb. Emerson Says Europe Not Surprised by Tillerson (Video); 15/03/2018 – EMERSON FEB. TRAILING 3-MONTH AVERAGE ORDERS UP 10%; 06/03/2018 – Emerson Chairman and CEO David Farr to Deliver Keynote at CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2018; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.10-EPS $3.20; 22/04/2018 – DJ Emerson Electric Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMR); 01/05/2018 – EMERSON REPORTS STRONG 2Q 2018 RESULTS & RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – SEES 2018 CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF MANUFACTURING GROUP BEFORE PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS OF $700 TO $800 MLN; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – AGREED ON TERMS TO ACQUIRE AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR A CASH PURCHASE PRICE OF EUR 527 MLN

Stelliam Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (SAVE) by 227.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp bought 319,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.27% . The hedge fund held 459,500 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.29M, up from 140,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Spirit Airls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $41.06. About 727,449 shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 11/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC SAVE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 26/04/2018 – Spirit Airlines 1Q Loss/Shr 66c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Spirit Airlines Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAVE); 12/04/2018 – More Caribbean, More Go! Spirit Airlines Celebrates New Service to Cap-Haïtien; 24/05/2018 – Ahoy St. Croix! Spirit Airlines Expands Service from South Florida to the U.S. Virgin Islands; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Keane Group, Spirit Airlines, Farmland Partners, Arrow Electronics, Semgro; 12/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Spirit Air; 12/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS SPIRIT AIRLINES AT ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS AGGREGATE GROSS PURCHASE PRICE FOR FOURTEEN AIRCRAFT IS $285 MLN – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 76,883 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys reported 0.18% stake. Synovus Financial has 127,944 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc owns 13,152 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 5,000 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd invested in 0.3% or 11,761 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.09% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). First Comml Bank accumulated 7,973 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Nuwave Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.11% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Covington Advsr accumulated 37,786 shares or 0.87% of the stock. Mirae Asset Global stated it has 100,944 shares. M Secs holds 0.09% or 5,465 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Limited Liability Corp reported 4,364 shares. Plante Moran Finance Advisors Ltd Liability Co owns 3,944 shares. 42,930 are owned by Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability Com.

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 6.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EMR’s profit will be $578.13M for 15.81 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.90% EPS growth.

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59B and $3.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 518,444 shares to 524,773 shares, valued at $31.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) by 4,162 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,498 shares, and has risen its stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF).

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Looking At Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “4 Companies That Could Profit From the Grocery Delivery Trend – The Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Emerson Electric Co.’s (NYSE:EMR) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Emerson Helps Industry Enable Digital Transformation with New Cybersecurity Lab – Business Wire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Emerson Completes Acquisition of Zedi’s Software and Automation Businesses – Business Wire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $211,885 activity. Shares for $104,800 were bought by Gardner H. McIntyre on Wednesday, July 31. The insider Christie Edward M III bought $99,584.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold SAVE shares while 72 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 67.01 million shares or 1.09% more from 66.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rockshelter Capital Management Ltd stated it has 286,498 shares or 5.25% of all its holdings. Cortina Asset Mngmt Llc accumulated 145,933 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt LP accumulated 448 shares. Stelliam Invest Mngmt LP owns 459,500 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 73,400 shares stake. Aqr Cap Mgmt Llc holds 159,436 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 431 were reported by Somerset Tru Communications. Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 15,790 shares. Petrus Lta stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Gsa Capital Llp holds 11,086 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Intll Invsts holds 0.02% or 1.01 million shares in its portfolio. Castleark Mgmt Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 141,926 shares. Credit Limited Company holds 0.23% or 4,000 shares. 97,000 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein L P. Schroder Investment Management Gru reported 794,470 shares stake.

More notable recent Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Spirit Airlines Brings More Go to Charlotte, North Carolina! – GlobeNewswire” on June 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Spirit Airlines Adds John Kirby as Vice President of Network Planning – GlobeNewswire” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Only Natural Gas Prices Can Save Southwestern Energy Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “JAX Now Has Spirit! Florida’s Spirit Airlines Takes Off in Jacksonville – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 19, 2018.