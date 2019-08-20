Todd Asset Management Holding in Applied Materials (AMAT) Decreased by $877,968 as Shares Rose; Scholtz & Company Upped Stake in Diamondback Energy (FANG)

Todd Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Applied Materials (AMAT) by 5.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc sold 22,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 399,851 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.86M, down from 422,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Applied Materials for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $47.1. About 8.86M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Scholtz & Company Llc increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 15.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc bought 4,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 34,685 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52M, up from 30,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.30B market cap company. The stock increased 2.78% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $99.96. About 917,040 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND OF $1,300 MLN TO $1,500 MLN; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY NAMES MELANIE TRENT, MICHAEL HOLLIS TO BOARD; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS 1Q PRODUCTION WAS UP 10% Q/Q; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Names Melanie Trent Independent Director; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy 1Q Production Up More Than 10% From 4Q; 09/05/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO RECOMMISSION DIAMONDBACK PIPELINE AND RESUME OPERATIONS BY END OF 2019; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Provides an Update on First Quarter Production; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Appointments to the Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Corp Il holds 5,045 shares. Firsthand has invested 4.43% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Fukoku Mutual Life reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.15% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Fruth Invest Mgmt stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Burns J W & New York owns 10,900 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Quinn Opportunity Ltd holds 5,100 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Waddell Reed Financial Incorporated owns 1.09 million shares. Patten Grp reported 8,310 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Lmr Prns Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.02% or 10,905 shares. Raymond James Tru Na has 0.23% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 100,439 shares. First Dallas Securities has 13,450 shares. Massmutual Com Fsb Adv stated it has 18,615 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rosenbaum Jay D owns 13,900 shares.

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59B and $3.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9,493 shares to 233,973 shares, valued at $13.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yy Inc Ads (NASDAQ:YY) by 5,968 shares in the quarter, for a total of 218,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Cnooc Ltd (NYSE:CEO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zwj Invest Counsel Inc holds 2,254 shares. 3,089 were accumulated by Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Company. Cibc Asset Incorporated holds 0.01% or 17,587 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 31,174 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc accumulated 0% or 6,178 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt invested 0.05% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Cap Intll Invsts invested in 0.05% or 1.15 million shares. 2,576 are held by Ironwood Inv Counsel. Adage Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Com invested in 323,920 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,666 shares. The New York-based Miller Howard Ny has invested 0.1% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Fjarde Ap holds 0.07% or 53,904 shares. Zacks Invest Mgmt reported 0.19% stake. State Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.01% stake. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has 1.43M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60M and $150.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,831 shares to 1,670 shares, valued at $233,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 9,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,150 shares, and cut its stake in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $905,320 activity. Hollis Michael L. bought $505,352 worth of stock.