Todd Asset Management Holding in Anthem (ANTM) Has Cut as Stock Value Rose; Westwood Holdings Group Decreased Holding in Eqt Midstream Partners LP (EQM) by $4.09 Million as Market Value Declined

Westwood Holdings Group Inc decreased its stake in Eqt Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 34.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold 88,898 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.55% . The institutional investor held 172,135 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.95 million, down from 261,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Eqt Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.8. About 595,031 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Into $2.5B 364-Day Syndicated Term Loan Facility; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Raises Quarterly Distribution to $1.065 Vs. $1.025; 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP QUARTERLY OPERATING REVENUES $232.8 MLN VS $200.1 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ EQT Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQM); 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – NO IMPACT TO GULFPORT’S MIDSTREAM GATHERING & PROCESSING EXPENSE EXPECTED DUE TO TRANSACTION WITH EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2Q Net $170M-Net $180M; 26/04/2018 – Merger of EQM and Rice Midstream Implies Transaction Value of $2.4B, Including Assumption of RMP Deb; 15/03/2018 – EQT: Schlotterbeck Also Resigns Posts With EQT GP, EQT Midstream, Rice Midstream; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream to Buy Rice Pipeline Business for $2.1 Billion; 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP QUARTERLY NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $1.61

Todd Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 13.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc sold 18,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 115,915 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.27M, down from 133,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $260.38. About 1.33 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $293 FROM $285; 07/05/2018 – Comfort Cases Announces Collaboration with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to Support Indiana Foster Children by Providing Travel; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $15.30 PER SHARE EXCLUDING ITEMS; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 16/05/2018 – CIGNA: NO FIRM EXPRESSED INTEREST IN BUYING IT POST-ANTHEM DEAL; 24/05/2018 – S-Curve Records Signs Eurovision Winner Netta’s Empowerment Anthem “Toy”; 30/05/2018 – Trump Told Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones NFL Anthem Protests Were ‘Very Winning’ Issue — Deposition; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s ‘BBB’ Senior Debt Rating Was Also Affirmed; 10/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Appoints Brian Griffin as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board

More notable recent EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "EQM Midstream: 10% Dividend Growth, An Opportunity That Does Not Surface Every Day – Seeking Alpha" on May 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: "EQM Midstream Partners Announces Strategic, Bolt-on Acquisition – Business Wire" published on March 14, 2019, Businesswire.com published: "ETRN and EQM Second Quarter 2019 Earnings and Conference Call – Business Wire" on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "EQM ups cost, delays timing of Mountain Valley pipeline – Seeking Alpha" published on June 17, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com's news article titled: "Equitrans Midstream Corporation and EQM Midstream Partners Appoint Diana M. Charletta as President – Business Wire" with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

