Todd Asset Management Has Trimmed Position in United Healthcare (UNH) as Stock Price Rose; Muzinich & Company Has Decreased Holding in Main Street Capital (MAIN) by $2.47 Million as Stock Rose

Todd Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in United Healthcare Corp (UNH) by 37.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc sold 75,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 124,177 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.30M, down from 199,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $229.91. About 997,752 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BAA3 RATINGS TO DAVITA’S SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN ADD-ONS; 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Specia; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Sir Andrew Witty as Optum CEO Effective July 1; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Operating Cost Ratio 15.4%; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q UnitedHealthcare Revenue $45.46B; 13/04/2018 – Tenet’s complicated Conifer sale in second round; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth profit beats and it raises 2018 outlook; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN INTERESTED IN AMBULATORY SERVICES UNIT; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-term Strategic Partnership with LabCorp; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTHCARE – FROM JAN 1, 2019, PEOPLE ENROLLED IN FULLY INSURED, GROUP HEALTH BENEFIT PLANS TO HAVE DISCOUNTS APPLIED TO MEDICATION COST AT POS

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN) by 8.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 60,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.36% . The institutional investor held 653,204 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.86M, down from 713,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Main Street Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $43.77. About 133,210 shares traded. Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) has risen 9.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MAIN News: 02/05/2018 – Main Street Announces Third Quarter 2018 Regular Monthly Dividends; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET REPORTS NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT; 30/05/2018 – Mainstreet Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET FUNDED $24.3M FOR RECAPITALIZATION OF NEXREV LLC; 12/03/2018 – Mainstreet Announces Withdrawal of Resolution to Approve Stk Option Plan; 19/04/2018 – Main Street Announces Semi-Annual Supplemental Cash Dividend Payable in June 2018; 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $37.0 MLN (OR $0.63 PER SHARE), REPRESENTING A 19% INCREASE; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP – MADE A NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT TO FACILITATE MINORITY RECAPITALIZATION OF NEXREV LLC; 13/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty Communities Selected to Manage Mainstreet at Conyers; 06/03/2018 Main Street Announces New Portfolio Investment

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. Shares for $1.50 million were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 15.25 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59B and $3.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) by 51,895 shares to 445,634 shares, valued at $18.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 70,619 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.44, from 1.34 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.63 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.63 per share. MAIN’s profit will be $39.77 million for 17.37 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Main Street Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.