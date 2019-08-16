Todd Asset Management Has Trimmed By $1.56 Million Its Whirlpool (WHR) Stake; PHOTOCURE ASA ORDINARY SHARES (PHCUF) Shorts Raised By 100%

PHOTOCURE ASA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:PHCUF) had an increase of 100% in short interest. PHCUF’s SI was 2,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 100% from 1,200 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 24 days are for PHOTOCURE ASA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:PHCUF)’s short sellers to cover PHCUF’s short positions. It closed at $6.5 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Todd Asset Management Llc decreased Whirlpool Corp (WHR) stake by 8.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Todd Asset Management Llc sold 11,845 shares as Whirlpool Corp (WHR)’s stock rose 4.09%. The Todd Asset Management Llc holds 124,683 shares with $16.57M value, down from 136,528 last quarter. Whirlpool Corp now has $8.21 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $129.29. About 98,828 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees 2018 Capital Spending $675 Million; 22/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Hires Banks to Arrange Global Investor Call Later on Tuesday; 08/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Enhances Voice Capabilities With Google Home in Connected Appliances; 29/03/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation CEO commits to the Catalyst® CEO Champions For Change Pledge; 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in California Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 06/03/2018 – Three Sears Hometown Stores in Mississippi Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool 1Q Net $94M; 09/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Whirlpool of India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 22/04/2018 – DJ Whirlpool Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WHR); 17/04/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Annual Stockholders’ Meeting Results

Photocure ASA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, distribution, marketing, and sale of pharmaceutical products and related technical medical equipment in Nordic countries and the United States. The company has market cap of $151.66 million. The firm offers Hexvix/Cysview for the detection and management of bladder cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing Visonac that has completed Phase IIb study for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; and Cevira, which has completed Phase IIb study for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection and precancerous lesions of the cervix.

More notable recent Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Has Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Whirlpool Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan sees tariffs hurting S&P 500 earnings in 2020 – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Preview Of Whirlpool’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Whirlpool Won’t Make Your Portfolio Shine – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Todd Asset Management Llc increased Crh Plc Adr (NYSE:CRH) stake by 16,871 shares to 494,717 valued at $15.34M in 2019Q1. It also upped Target Corp Com (NYSE:TGT) stake by 21,019 shares and now owns 205,766 shares. Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) was raised too.

Analysts await Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.81 earnings per share, down 16.26% or $0.74 from last year’s $4.55 per share. WHR’s profit will be $242.03M for 8.48 P/E if the $3.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.01 actual earnings per share reported by Whirlpool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.99% negative EPS growth.