Todd Asset Management Has Lowered Ubs Group Ag (UBS) Holding by $5.31 Million as Market Value Declined; As Henry Schein (HSIC) Share Value Rose, Quantum Capital Management Increased Its Stake by $8.57 Million

Quantum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 113.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc bought 142,881 shares as the company's stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 269,079 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.17M, up from 126,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $61.62. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending.

Todd Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ubs Group Ag (UBS) by 30.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc sold 442,695 shares as the company's stock declined 15.89% . The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.49 million, down from 1.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ubs Group Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $38.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.6. UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has declined 31.51% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management stated it has 137,200 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Hudock Cap Grp Ltd Com reported 0.02% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Rampart Investment Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1,863 shares. Kj Harrison Prtn Inc invested in 0.42% or 20,000 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Com accumulated 58,046 shares. Scotia Cap Incorporated owns 9,442 shares. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The invested in 29,198 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 100,000 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 286,347 shares. City Hldgs invested 0% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). 47,800 were accumulated by Art Advsrs Ltd Com. Natixis Advsrs Lp owns 14,445 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Daiwa Secs Inc has invested 0% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

