Todd Asset Management Has Lowered Stake in Cognizant Tech (CTSH) by $3.59 Million as Market Value Declined; Hercules Capital (HTGC) Stake Held by Greenwich Investment Management Inc

Todd Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech (CTSH) by 16.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc sold 57,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 283,251 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.96 million, down from 340,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $61.8. About 3.91M shares traded or 16.98% up from the average. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Rev $16.05B-$16.3B; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT SAYS HIGH COURT LIFTS ATTACHMENT OF CTSH ACCOUNTS; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant’s first-quarter revenue rises 10 percent; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $16.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – AS PART OF STAY ORDER, TO DEPOSIT $75 MLN TO BE KEPT IN SUSPENSE ACCOUNT BY ITD, WITH REMAINDER MARKED UNDER LIEN; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Net $520M; 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: CLIENTS SHOULD BE COGNIZANT OF LENGTH OF MARKET RALLY

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 38.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 48,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 174,455 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.24 million, up from 126,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.3. About 373,169 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. ASSETS 6.5%, EST. 6.34%; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility With Hercules Cap; 23/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Prices Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes due 2025; 05/03/2018 – GIBRALTAR BUSINESS CAPITAL – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS INDEPENDENT SENIOR SECURED ASSET-BASED LENDER & REMAIN AT HEADQUARTERS IN NORTHBROOK; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY INC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE OF ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL, INC; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Hercules Capital Inc. $75 Million Notes ‘BBB-‘; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility with Hercules Capital; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. EQUITY 12.7%, EST. 12.4%; 23/05/2018 – TRANSENTERIX, REPORTS LOAN PACT WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HERCULES CAPITAL INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cognizant Technology Solutions Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for CTSH – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – CTSH – Nasdaq” published on April 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cognizant -2.5% on returning bear – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Insiders Selling Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Value Investors Consider Cognizant Technology (CTSH)? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.91 million for 14.71 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59B and $3.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New Com (NYSE:CVX) by 76,308 shares to 305,121 shares, valued at $37.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 48,478 shares in the quarter, for a total of 283,469 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zebra Mngmt Llc invested in 0.15% or 4,493 shares. Choate Investment Advsrs has invested 0.23% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Synovus Fincl Corporation owns 66,945 shares. Parametric Associate Ltd Co, Washington-based fund reported 1.80M shares. Jensen Investment Management, Oregon-based fund reported 4.38 million shares. Savings Bank reported 0.03% stake. 48.91M were reported by Blackrock. Lpl Finance Ltd Liability Company holds 44,547 shares. Moreover, Fort LP has 0.37% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Benjamin F Edwards And holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 1,043 shares. Echo Street Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 0.04% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 34,125 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has 0.06% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 4.95M shares. First Midwest Bancorporation Division holds 15,452 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Com owns 0% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 2,511 shares. Sit Invest Associates holds 5,025 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold HTGC shares while 42 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 33.50 million shares or 17.36% more from 28.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 122,279 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments, a Korea-based fund reported 27,741 shares. Tradewinds Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Goldman Sachs has 235,538 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York-based Muzinich Communications Incorporated has invested 3.08% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Private Advisor Gp Ltd has 0% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 20,623 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can holds 30,045 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sei reported 0% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Gemmer Asset Management Ltd, California-based fund reported 1,200 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Barclays Public Ltd holds 700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Co owns 0.01% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 110,551 shares. Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 45,874 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 7,000 shares in its portfolio.