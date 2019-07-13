Todd Asset Management Has Lowered Holding in Kohls (KSS) by $14.75 Million as Market Value Declined; As Mfs Multimarket Income Tr (MMT) Stock Were Volatile, 1607 Capital Partners Has Decreased by $1.27 Million Its Stake

1607 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mfs Multimarket Income Tr (MMT) by 20.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc sold 254,499 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70M, down from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mfs Multimarket Income Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $378.16 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.84. About 229,950 shares traded or 64.41% up from the average. MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) has risen 5.04% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.61% the S&P500.

Todd Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 89.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc sold 216,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,450 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, down from 243,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $48.71. About 2.83M shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has risen 4.97% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 02/04/2018 – KOHL’S REPORTS $300M CASH TENDER OFFER FOR SOME NOTES & DEBS; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s 1Q EPS 45c; 16/04/2018 – KOHLS – INCREASED COMBINED PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES & DEBENTURES CO MAY BUY IN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED CASH TENDER OFFER FROM $300 MLN TO ABOUT $500 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Demonstrates Positive Social Impact in 2017 CSR Report; 16/04/2018 – KSS BOOSTS NOTES, DEBS AMT TO BE ACCEPTED TO ~$500M FROM $300M; 09/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S CFO SAYS NORTHEAST AND MID-ATLANTIC, WERE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY WEATHER AS WELL AS THE SOUTHEAST, UNDERPERFORMED THE COMPANY- CONF CALL; 11/05/2018 – Kohl’s names Tailwind Capital partner as new chairman; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.64; 21/05/2018 – Kohl’s Partners With Popsugar For Millennial Apparel Collection — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold MMT shares while 11 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 11.45 million shares or 5.26% more from 10.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Lc accumulated 551,425 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Com reported 19,758 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) or 538,771 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) for 15,850 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability reported 0.03% of its portfolio in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT). Blackrock reported 357 shares. Raymond James Advsr Incorporated has 141,890 shares. Raymond James Trust Na accumulated 11,764 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust owns 2,633 shares. Cohen And Steers invested in 0.01% or 468,676 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.19 million shares. Park Avenue Lc has 0.01% invested in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) for 30,973 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT). Citigroup Incorporated has 10,931 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance New York Mun Bd (ENX) by 63,208 shares to 141,908 shares, valued at $1.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pgim High Yield Bond Fund In by 48,998 shares in the quarter, for a total of 730,283 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Select Mat Mun Fd (NIM).

Analysts await Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, down 10.80% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.76 per share. KSS’s profit will be $254.37 million for 7.76 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Kohl's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 157.38% EPS growth.